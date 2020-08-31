Ironkids successfully fires off 'virtual runs'

MANILA, Philippines – The Alaska Fortified Ironkids Virtual Run got off to a great start as it staged its first three of a 10-leg series that was part of its “Keep Fit at Home” program the past two weeks, including one over the weekend.

In the third leg, Rafael Jopson topped the 3km category while Isaiah James Lipayon (2km), Marcus Aldrie Ubungen (1.5km) and Glad Kornelius Romaguerra (1km) also emerged winners in their respective class.

Other winners were Angel Faith Quidasol (3km), Maria Celinda Raagas (2km), Asael Aman (1.5km)and Marcus Aldrie Ubungen (1km) in the first leg and Satriani Lorenzio Alcantara (3km), Zurielle Kenzie Galo (2km), Elizza Maureen Ecalla (1.5km) and Fraizer Ygot (1km) in the second leg.

“We are overwhelmed with the turnout of participants for this year’s race, said Princess Galura, organizing Sunrise Events, Inc. general manager.

“We wanted to continue our advocacy of encouraging health and fitness among kids that’s why we decided to shift this year’s event to the digital space in light of the COVID-19 pandemic,” she added.

Alaska Milk Corporation managing director Harvey Uong said there seven more legs scattered in the next two months starting on September 12 and 13 and concluding on October 17 and 18 that should give kids a stage to become competitive racers someday.

“Over the years, Alaska Fortified has been a part of every child’s journey to a healthier lifestyle by providing proper nutrition. And we are grateful for the opportunity to provide this platform for kids who are aspiring to become runners or athletes,” said Uong.

Apart from the Virtual Runs, the Ironkids have also been doing weekly “webisodes” on fitness and nutrition that included talks from race director Ani de Leon-Brown, August Benedicto, Sam Betten and Dimitry Lee Duke.