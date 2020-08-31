COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Ironkids successfully fires off 'virtual runs'
Ironkids successfully fires off 'virtual runs'
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - August 31, 2020 - 1:12pm

MANILA, Philippines – The Alaska Fortified Ironkids Virtual Run got off to a great start as it staged its first three of a 10-leg series that was part of its “Keep Fit at Home” program the past two weeks, including one over the weekend.

In the third leg, Rafael Jopson topped the 3km category while Isaiah James Lipayon (2km), Marcus Aldrie Ubungen (1.5km) and Glad Kornelius Romaguerra (1km) also emerged winners in their respective class.

Other winners were Angel Faith Quidasol (3km), Maria Celinda Raagas (2km), Asael Aman (1.5km)and Marcus Aldrie Ubungen (1km) in the first leg and Satriani Lorenzio Alcantara (3km), Zurielle Kenzie Galo (2km), Elizza Maureen Ecalla (1.5km) and Fraizer Ygot (1km) in the second leg.

“We are overwhelmed with the turnout of participants for this year’s race, said Princess Galura, organizing Sunrise Events, Inc. general manager.

“We wanted to continue our advocacy of encouraging health and fitness among kids that’s why we decided to shift this year’s event to the digital space in light of the COVID-19 pandemic,” she added.

Alaska Milk Corporation managing director Harvey Uong said there seven more legs scattered in the next two months starting on September 12 and 13 and concluding on October 17 and 18 that should give kids a stage to become competitive racers someday.

“Over the years, Alaska Fortified has been a part of every child’s journey to a healthier lifestyle by providing proper nutrition. And we are grateful for the opportunity to provide this platform for kids who are aspiring to become runners or athletes,” said Uong.

Apart from the Virtual Runs, the Ironkids have also been doing weekly “webisodes” on fitness and nutrition that included talks from race director Ani de Leon-Brown, August Benedicto, Sam Betten and Dimitry Lee Duke.

ALASKA IRONKIDS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Brent Paraiso leaves UST Tigers
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Paraiso, who previously played for the DLSU Green Archers before transferring to UST, will not be eligible to play in the...
Sports
fbfb
NBA fines Thunder's Schroder, Rockets' Tucker $25K each
4 hours ago
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Dennis Schroder was fined $25,000 by the NBA after a punch to the groin of Houston forward P.J....
Sports
fbfb
Murray drops 50 points as Nuggets force Game 7 vs Jazz
2 hours ago
Jamal Murray exploded again with 50 points as the Denver Nuggets forced a winner-take-all Game Seven by beating the Utah Jazz,...
Sports
fbfb
It’s Russia vs Team USA
By Edgar De Castro | August 30, 2020 - 12:00am
At the FIDE Online Chess Olympiad, Russia continued to impress, progressing to the semifinals.
Sports
fbfb
Knott eyes two events in Tokyo Olympics
By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
A day after rearranging the country’s once untouchable century dash record, Kristina Knott is focused on qualifying...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Ironkids successfully fires off 'virtual runs'
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The Alaska Fortified Ironkids Virtual Run got off to a great start as it staged its first three of a 10-leg series that was...
Sports
fbfb
Pinoy rapper’s tribute to Kobe
By Bill Velasco | August 31, 2020 - 12:00am
“The most important thing is to try and inspire people so that they can be great in whatever they want to do.” – Kobe Bryant
15 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
22 hours ago
PBA scrutinizing all possible 'bubble' venues
By Olmin Leyba | 22 hours ago
Marcial and his staff are currently looking at all prospective bubble hubs and studying proposals from interested parties...
Sports
fbfb
23 hours ago
WNBL to go 'All-Filipina' in maiden pro season
By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
Eager to explore and expose local talents here in the country, the league will not be entertaining Filipino-Americans or overseas...
Sports
fbfb
23 hours ago
First Philippine women's pro hoops league to hold draft in October
By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
Recently getting the pro nod from the Games and Amusement Board, the WNBL announced it will be holding a draft in October...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with