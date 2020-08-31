Knott eyes two events in Tokyo Olympics

MANILA, Philippines – A day after rearranging the country’s once untouchable century dash record, Kristina Knott is focused on qualifying on two, not just one, events in next year’s Tokyo Olympics — the 100 and 200 meters.

PATAFA president Philip Ella Juico said Knott has a strong chance of making the cut on both sprint events especially after the 24-year-old 2019 Southeast Asian Games double-gold medalist clocked 11.27 seconds in Des Moines, Iowa and eclipsed the 33-year-old record of 11.28 set by legendary Lydia de Vega-Mercado in the 1987 Jakarta Southeast Asian Games.

“Looking at the lay of the land and the opportunities that present themselves, 11.27 in 100 puts her on track to go below the 22.80 Olympic qualifying standard for the 200,” said Juico. “On top of that, Kristina is well within reach of the 11.15 mark for the 100 since Kristina is .09 (second) from the Olympic qualifying time in the 200 and .12 in the 100.

“I am hopeful that with almost a year from Tokyo, the increasing number of competitions, the well coordinated approach of his trainer and coach, her single-minded determination and the forthcoming additional support from the PSC and PATAFA’s willingness to invest in all athletes and coaches, Kristina may get a berth in both events,” he added.

Knott, who now owns both national records in 100m and 200m, is currently training under coach Rohsaan Griffin and trainer Catlo Buzzicelli that has paid dividends considering her recent feat.

“According to her coach (Griffin), Kristina had not raced enough. But despite the lack of competitive races, PATAFA embarked on a hybrid skills and strength and conditioning program done online,” said Juico.

Knott intended to join in the 200m in Des Moines but she was not given the chance because the event is loaded with talent or runners with sub-23 (second) clocking.

“That world-class field is by the way the type of competition we hope she regularly joins. And despite the lack of competition, she has not peaked yet and can definitely improve with more races,” said Juico.