COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Knott eyes two events in Tokyo Olympics
Kristina Knott
STAR/File
Knott eyes two events in Tokyo Olympics
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - August 31, 2020 - 12:44pm

MANILA, Philippines – A day after rearranging the country’s once untouchable century dash record, Kristina Knott is focused on qualifying on two, not just one, events in next year’s Tokyo Olympics — the 100 and 200 meters.

PATAFA president Philip Ella Juico said Knott has a strong chance of making the cut on both sprint events especially after the 24-year-old 2019 Southeast Asian Games double-gold medalist clocked 11.27 seconds in Des Moines, Iowa and eclipsed the 33-year-old record of 11.28 set by legendary Lydia de Vega-Mercado in the 1987 Jakarta Southeast Asian Games.

“Looking at the lay of the land and the opportunities that present themselves, 11.27 in 100 puts her on track to go below the 22.80 Olympic qualifying standard for the 200,” said Juico. “On top of that, Kristina is well within reach of the 11.15 mark for the 100 since Kristina is .09 (second) from the Olympic qualifying time in the 200 and .12 in the 100.

“I am hopeful that with almost a year from Tokyo, the increasing number of competitions, the well coordinated approach of his trainer and coach, her single-minded determination and the forthcoming additional support from the PSC and PATAFA’s willingness to invest in all athletes and coaches, Kristina may get a berth in both events,” he added.

Knott, who now owns both national records in 100m and 200m, is currently training under coach Rohsaan Griffin and trainer Catlo Buzzicelli that has paid dividends considering her recent feat.

“According to her coach (Griffin), Kristina had not raced enough. But despite the lack of competitive races, PATAFA embarked on a hybrid skills and strength and conditioning program done online,” said Juico.

Knott intended to join in the 200m in Des Moines but she was not given the chance because the event is loaded with talent or runners with sub-23 (second) clocking.

“That world-class field is by the way the type of competition we hope she regularly joins. And despite the lack of competition, she has not peaked yet and can definitely improve with more races,” said Juico.

KRISTINA KNOTT OLYMPICS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Brent Paraiso leaves UST Tigers
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Paraiso, who previously played for the DLSU Green Archers before transferring to UST, will not be eligible to play in the...
Sports
fbfb
NBA fines Thunder's Schroder, Rockets' Tucker $25K each
4 hours ago
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Dennis Schroder was fined $25,000 by the NBA after a punch to the groin of Houston forward P.J....
Sports
fbfb
Murray drops 50 points as Nuggets force Game 7 vs Jazz
2 hours ago
Jamal Murray exploded again with 50 points as the Denver Nuggets forced a winner-take-all Game Seven by beating the Utah Jazz,...
Sports
fbfb
It’s Russia vs Team USA
By Edgar De Castro | August 30, 2020 - 12:00am
At the FIDE Online Chess Olympiad, Russia continued to impress, progressing to the semifinals.
Sports
fbfb
Knott eyes two events in Tokyo Olympics
By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
A day after rearranging the country’s once untouchable century dash record, Kristina Knott is focused on qualifying...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Ironkids successfully fires off 'virtual runs'
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The Alaska Fortified Ironkids Virtual Run got off to a great start as it staged its first three of a 10-leg series that was...
Sports
fbfb
4 hours ago
Celtics rout Raptors in NBA series opener; Clippers advance
4 hours ago
Kawhi Leonard finished with 33 points and 14 rebounds as the Los Angeles Clippers advanced to the second round of the NBA...
Sports
fbfb
15 hours ago
Back-to-back for amazing saso
By Dante Navarro | 15 hours ago
So young, so talented and so rich.
Sports
fbfb
15 hours ago
Knott breaks Lydia’s century dash record
By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
For 33 years, former Asia’s sprint queen Lydia de Vega-Mercado’s 100-meter dash record in the Southeast Asian...
Sports
fbfb
15 hours ago
Budget will decide surfers’ Olympic bid
By Joaquin Henson | 15 hours ago
The Philippines’ bid to compete in surfing at the Tokyo Olympics next year will depend on whether there’s funding...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with