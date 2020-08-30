PBA scrutinizing all possible 'bubble' venues

MANILA, Philippines — Commissioner Willie Marcial said the PBA is carefully evaluating all the prospective sites for its planned bubble and expressed belief officials will be unanimous in choosing the best option.

Marcial and his staff are currently looking at all prospective bubble hubs and studying proposals from interested parties for the eyed resumption of the Philippine Cup.

The choices are wide-ranging, from the good old Smart Araneta Coliseum and nearby hotels in Cubao to facilities in neighboring Laguna, Batangas and Subic, to the island paradise of El Nido, Palawan, and even faraway Coca Cola Arena in Dubai.

“We’re exploring every option on where we’ll have the bubble and how we’ll go about it. I will present it to the board then in one voice we’ll make a decision,” Marcial said during the recent The Chasedown show on One PH.

The league commissioner said given the board's single vision, he expects the governors to agree on everything without the need to vote.

“What usually happens if we don’t go to a vote anymore. We discuss things thoroughly, everybody gives his opinion, but at the end of the day, we always have one voice. Putting it to a vote doesn’t happen in my experience as commissioner,” said Marcial.

One of the major concerns for the bubble is the cost it entails.

“That will be up for discussion, the funding. The PBA might not be able to shoulder everything so the teams may have to share in the expenses,” Marcial said.

If ever, the PBA teams and personnel will be staying inside the bubble for around two months, according to Marcial.

The PBA has made the first step in its gradual return plans by commencing non-contact training sessions in small groups for the squads.

Marcial said he plans to write the IATF and other government authorities next week to request for the practices to bump up for scrimmages leading to what they hope will be the eventual tournament resumption by October.