Animam awaits visa for Taiwan stint

Jack Animam
FIBA.com
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - August 30, 2020 - 2:55pm

MANILA, Philippines — Jack Animam now only awaits her visa approval before departing to Taiwan to serve as import for Shih Hsin University in the University Basketball Association.

The Gilas Pilipinas captain said she’s hoping for her papers to be cleared this upcoming month to join the team’s training camp early for the season opener in October.

“There’s already a request for the Ministry of Education in Taiwan. It's already on process. That’s the only requirement left then we’re good to go,” Animam told The STAR.

In Taiwan, the Malolos, Bulacan native looks forward to extending her success from the UAAP with the Lady Bulldogs and international tournaments with Gilas.

The 6-foot-5 Animam anchored the Nationals’ recent success the past year highlighted by retention in the elite Division A of the FIBA Women’s Asia and appearances in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament and the Women’s Jones Cup.

She last saw action in the 30th SEA Games, leading the Philippines to a historic double-gold medal in both the traditional 5-on-5 and inaugural 3x3 basketball event.

More than basketball though, the Marketing Management graduate can’t wait to learn new culture and education there as she will be taking up Master’s Degree in Public Relations and Advertising.

Soon, however, expect the 21-year-old star to come home and suit up here with the establishment of the country’s first women’s pro league in WNBL after getting the blessing from the Games and Amusement Board (GAB).

