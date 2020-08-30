Bucks, Lakers move on; Rockets take lead over Thunder

MANILA, Philippines — The Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Lakers are through to the second round of the NBA playoffs after eliminating the Orlando Magic and the Portland Trailblazers, respectively, on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

After three days of game postponements amid social unrest and discussion among players on the fight for social justice, the NBA returned with a bang in Orlando.

The Bucks, who were the center of the player boycotts last Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time), made easy work of the Magic, 118-104, with Giannis Antetokounmpo's squad in control for most of the game.

Antetokounmpo top-scored for the Bucks with a double-double of 28 points and 17 rebounds.

Nikola Vucevic, meanwhile, paced the Magic on offense with 22 markers.

Milwaukee will face the Miami Heat, who swept the Indiana Pacers in Round One.

For the Lakers, their series-clinching, 131-122 win against the Portland Trailblazers in Game Five marked their first playoff series win since 2012.

Anthony Davis and LeBron James went off against the Damian Lillard-less Trailblazers with 43 and 36 points, respectively.

James also tallied a triple-double after posting 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Despite missing Lillard, the Trailblazers kept the game close until the final salvo.

Late in the game, both teams were knotted up at 109 after a Gary Trent Jr. 3-pointer.

But a final run from the Los Angeles Lakers gave them enough breathing space for the victory.

CJ McCollum paced the Blazers in the losing effort with 36 points, six rebounds and seven assists.

The Lakers are the first team through to the second round of the playoffs in the Western Conference.

Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets blasted the Oklahoma City Thunder, 114-80, to take a 3-2 lead.

The Rockets made easy work of the Thunder, holding a lead as large as 34 in the game.

James Harden took charge in the blowout win with 31 points while Robert Covington chipped in 22.

The winner of the Rockets-Thunder matchup will face the Lakers in the second round.