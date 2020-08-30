COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Ex-Portland cager Clifford Robinson dead at 53
Clifford Robinson
Getty Images
Ex-Portland cager Clifford Robinson dead at 53
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - August 30, 2020 - 11:51am

MANILA, Philippines — Eighteen-year NBA veteran Clifford Robinson died on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time). He was 53.

Robinson's passing was confirmed by the University of Connecticut where he was an early star in his college days.

UConn did not disclose Robinson's cause of death.

Known by his moniker "Uncle Cliffy", Robinson played 18 seasons in the NBA and helped the Portland Trail Blazers to two NBA Finals.

The Blazers released a statement following his death.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to Cliff's family and loved ones. Uncle Cliffy will be greatly missed by the Trail Blazers and all of Rip City," the statement read.

Current Portland star CJ McCollum expressed his condolences on Twitter.

"Rest in Peace, Uncle Cliff," he wrote.

In 1993, Robinson bagged the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award and made his lone All-Star appearance the following year.

Robinson played a total of 1,380 games in the league. Apart from Portland, Robinson also suited up for the Phoenix Suns, the Detroit Pistons, the Golden State Warriors and the New Jersey Nets during his stint in the league.

BASKETBALL NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Paraiso bids UST goodbye
By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
Another Tiger in Brent Paraiso has left the Santo Tomas lair following the controversy that erupted with the discovery of...
Sports
fbfb
Brent Paraiso leaves UST Tigers
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Paraiso, who previously played for the DLSU Green Archers before transferring to UST, will not be eligible to play in the...
Sports
fbfb
It’s Russia vs Team USA
By Edgar De Castro | August 30, 2020 - 12:00am
At the FIDE Online Chess Olympiad, Russia continued to impress, progressing to the semifinals.
Sports
fbfb
Wesley So tows US past Ukraine in Online Chess Olympiad
By Joey Villar | 23 hours ago
The 26-year-old So dismantled former world challenger Vassily Ivanchuk’s French Defense in just 27 moves and then totally...
Sports
fbfb
CJ Cansino, Dave Ildefonso bring rivalry to 'Battle of Katipunan'
By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
Cansino and Ildefonso, who are set to play for the UP Fighting Maroons and the Ateneo Blue Eagles, respectively, recently...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
49 minutes ago
Bucks, Lakers move on; Rockets take lead over Thunder
By Luisa Morales | 49 minutes ago
After three days of game postponements amid social unrest and discussion among players on the fight for social justice, the...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
Olympic hopeful Knott breaks national record anew
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
The sprinter clocked in at 11.27 seconds, a new national record, in the 100m event of the showcase, which earned her a silver...
Sports
fbfb
13 hours ago
Saso so close to victory one up with 18 holes left
By Dante Navarro | 13 hours ago
Tour rookie Yuka Saso dispatched Hikaru Yoshimoto with a blistering frontside windup but cooled down at the back for a 68...
Sports
fbfb
13 hours ago
GAB backs PBA plan on bubble
By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
The PBA is expected to get the backing of the Games and Amusements Board in its plans to create a “bubble” for...
Sports
fbfb
13 hours ago
Zamboanga siblings pull through
By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
The Philippines’ Denice Zamboanga overwhelmed Thailand’s Watsapinya Kaewkhong in “ONE: A New Breed”...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with