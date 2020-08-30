Ex-Portland cager Clifford Robinson dead at 53

MANILA, Philippines — Eighteen-year NBA veteran Clifford Robinson died on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time). He was 53.

Robinson's passing was confirmed by the University of Connecticut where he was an early star in his college days.

UConn did not disclose Robinson's cause of death.

Known by his moniker "Uncle Cliffy", Robinson played 18 seasons in the NBA and helped the Portland Trail Blazers to two NBA Finals.

The Blazers released a statement following his death.

The Trail Blazers organization is deeply saddened by the passing of Trail Blazers great Cliff Robinson. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Cliff’s family & loved ones. Uncle Cliffy will be greatly missed by the Trail Blazers & all of Rip City.https://t.co/X4ixK1XCPT pic.twitter.com/0njgpimiBH — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) August 29, 2020

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to Cliff's family and loved ones. Uncle Cliffy will be greatly missed by the Trail Blazers and all of Rip City," the statement read.

Current Portland star CJ McCollum expressed his condolences on Twitter.

Rest In Peace Uncle Cliff ???????? https://t.co/B1TbaMAmCK — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) August 29, 2020

"Rest in Peace, Uncle Cliff," he wrote.

In 1993, Robinson bagged the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award and made his lone All-Star appearance the following year.

Robinson played a total of 1,380 games in the league. Apart from Portland, Robinson also suited up for the Phoenix Suns, the Detroit Pistons, the Golden State Warriors and the New Jersey Nets during his stint in the league.