Olympic hopeful Knott breaks national record anew

MANILA, Philippines — Success continues for Olympic hopeful Kristina Knott after breaking another national record while competing in the Drake Blue Oval Showcase in Iowa, United States on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

The sprinter clocked in at 11.27 seconds, a new national record, in the 100m event of the showcase, which earned her a silver medal.

Knott finished well ahead of former Olympian Tianna Bartoletta, who settled for the bronze medal after an underwhelming 11.41s output.

American sprinter Kayla White took the gold medal with 11.18.

Knott eclipsed Filipino sprinting legend Lydia de Vega's previous record of 11.28 seconds.

De Vega set the record back in the 1987 Southeast Asian Games.

The 24-year-old is no stranger to breaking national records.

During the 30th Southeast Asian Games held in the Philippines, Knott broke the record in the 200m event twice in one day.

Knott is considered as one of the country's best bets for the delayed Tokyo Summer Olympics.