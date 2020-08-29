PFL teams to start practices at Carmona facility

MANILA, Philippines — With their PBA counterparts already sweating it out, the Philippines Football League (PFL) clubs are poised to start their first training sessions at the PFF National Training Center in Carmona, Cavite next week.

“They can start training by Wednesday,” PFL commissioner Coco Torre told the STAR on Saturday.

But before they could proceed with the iATF-approved limited physical conditioning sessions by batches, the clubs are slated to undergo a fresh round of swab testing on Monday.

The clubs actually got swabbed two months ago but their training plans suffered a delay as the Joint Administrative Order allowing such activities under general community quarantine was only issued late July.

And then NCR returned to modified enhanced community quarantine for two weeks in August, resulting in more delays.

“The wait is finally over,” United City FC (formerly Ceres Negros) posted on Twitter after receiving the PFL communication on training resumption.

Torre said the PFL also got the training venue’s physical setup ready in line with sanitation protocols and social distancing measures to be strictly implemented for the activities.

At the same time, the league exec said they’ve been focusing on “educating” the clubs in terms of health and safety guidelines ahead of training.

The PFL hopes the IATF-approved sessions will work out fine so that after a month, it could request for clearance to finally kick off the much-delayed fourth season.