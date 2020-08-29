COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
CJ Cansino, Dave Ildefonso bring rivalry to 'Battle of Katipunan'
Dave Ildefonso (L) and CJ Cansino
UAAP
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - August 29, 2020 - 1:54pm

MANILA, Philippines — Despite now playing for different teams, the friendly rivalry between young stars CJ Cansino and Dave Ildefonso continues.

Both considered "super rookies" in their first year in the UAAP back in 2018, Cansino and Ildefonso will continue their entertaining matchup into the "Battle of Katipunan".

Cansino and Ildefonso, who are set to play for the UP Fighting Maroons and the Ateneo Blue Eagles, respectively, recently talked about their competitiveness against each other.

"Syempre kapag naglalaro naman sa loob ng court walang kai-kaibigan walang kaki-kakilala so doon talaga lumalabas yung competitiveness namin dalawa nito ni Dave eh," Cansino said during the recent episode of Tiebreaker Vods' The Prospects Pod.

"Syempre para sa amin hindi kami pwedeng magpatalo kahit kanino. Kaya yun nabobooost yung motivation namin na maging extra, na maglaro nang maayos... Parehas kaming gusto naming gumawa ng sariling pangalan," Cansino added.

For his part, Ildefonso believes that the friction associated with their rivalry was nothing but admitted that playing against the Tiger-turned-Maroon pumped him to give his best — expecting his friend to do the same.

"Para sa akin naman yung mga competition saka rivalry I mean para sa akin hindi ko naman iniisip yun eh. Yung media na lang talaga kayo kayo na lang gumagawa niyan eh," Ildefonso quipped.

"[Pero] kapag kalaban ko talaga si CJ syempre nappump ako kasi alam ko naman na kakayanin ni CJ eh saka great player talaga siya.... nakakapump lang talaga kapag alam mo yung kalaban mo bibigay niya yung lahat niya," he added.

But the Cansino-Ildefonso matchup in the UAAP will have to wait until Season 84, with both cagers needing to undergo a year of residency before they can suit up for their respective teams.

Ildefonso played two years for National University, before returning to Ateneo where he had played during his high school years.

Cansino's transfer was a little more controversial, with his commitment to the Fighting Maroons coming amid the fiasco of the alleged "Sorsogon bubble".

One thing remains clear, however. Once they face again on the UAAP courts, Cansino and Ildefonso are ready to give it their all — even in different jerseys.

