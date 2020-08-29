Wesley So tows US past Ukraine in Online Chess Olympiad

MANILA, Philippines — Cavite-born Wesley So made up for his struggles in the group stages as he won both of his games in convincing fashions in towing United States to a 2-0 bashing of Ukraine and into the semifinals of the FIDE Online Chess Olympiad Friday night.

The 26-year-old So dismantled former world challenger Vassily Ivanchuk’s French Defense in just 27 moves and then totally outplayed Anton Korobov in 54 moves of their Queen’s Pawn duel to power the Americans to sweep their two matches, 4.5-15 and 4-2.

Against Ivanchuk, who came a match short from becoming a world champion 18 years ago, So played aggressive against the Ukrainian’s misplayed defense and emerged with the prospect of winning a rook or forcing mate before the latter resigned.

Playing black versus Korobov, who owns the highest rapid rating of 2794 among all playing in the Ukraine-USA encounter ahead of So’s 2741, the Minnetonka, Minnesota-based World No. 8 seized the initiative early and picked his rivals’ pawns like apples to carve out the win.

The US plays a higher-rated Russia in the semis set Sunday while the other pairing pits India against Poland, the same team that handed So his first loss in this tournament in Pool D of Division I stage.