NBA players mourn 'Black Panther', '42' actor Chadwick Boseman
Chadwick Boseman (R) and Victor Oladipo during the 2018 NBA All-Star dunk contest
Twitter/Indiana Pacers
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - August 29, 2020 - 11:39am

MANILA, Philippines — A number of NBA players joined the world in mourning the death of 43-year-old actor Chadwick Boseman on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

Boseman, who is most well-known for his role as T'Challa or the Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was a constant presence in NBA activities like All-Star Weekend.

The actor passed away after a four-year battle with cancer.

The Indiana Pacers and star Victor Oladipo tweeted messages of condolences and sadness following the news.

"Smh it's just too much going on right now," wrote Oladipo.

Oladipo made a "Black Panther" dunk during the 2018 NBA All-Star dunk contest with Boseman in the sidelines.

Boseman had reportedly given Oladipo the Black Panther mask to use in the contest.

The Pacers tweeted a photo of Oladipo and Boseman during that event.

"Rest in power, Chadwick Boseman," wrote the Pacers.

Utah Jazz Donovan Mitchell also reacted to the actor's death.

"Mannn no way!!! RIP KING," Mitchell wrote.

Portland Trailblazers' CJ McCollum and Klay Thomspson also tweeted about Boseman.

"Damn. Rest in paradise. This year ain't it," McCollum wrote.

"Rest in power @chadwickboseman !! Your legacy will live forever. 2020 man, been a tough one," said Thompson.

