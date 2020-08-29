NBA players mourn 'Black Panther', '42' actor Chadwick Boseman

MANILA, Philippines — A number of NBA players joined the world in mourning the death of 43-year-old actor Chadwick Boseman on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

Boseman, who is most well-known for his role as T'Challa or the Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was a constant presence in NBA activities like All-Star Weekend.

The actor passed away after a four-year battle with cancer.

The Indiana Pacers and star Victor Oladipo tweeted messages of condolences and sadness following the news.

Smh it’s just to much going on right now....... R.I.H #BlackPanther https://t.co/Vh9WvZz1bP — Victor Oladipo (@VicOladipo) August 29, 2020

"Smh it's just too much going on right now," wrote Oladipo.

Oladipo made a "Black Panther" dunk during the 2018 NBA All-Star dunk contest with Boseman in the sidelines.

Boseman had reportedly given Oladipo the Black Panther mask to use in the contest.

The Pacers tweeted a photo of Oladipo and Boseman during that event.

Rest in power, Chadwick Boseman. pic.twitter.com/7NN7YeEYeA — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) August 29, 2020

"Rest in power, Chadwick Boseman," wrote the Pacers.

Utah Jazz Donovan Mitchell also reacted to the actor's death.

Mannnn no way!!! RIP KING ????????????? https://t.co/q4aue9j2Xw — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) August 29, 2020

"Mannn no way!!! RIP KING," Mitchell wrote.

Portland Trailblazers' CJ McCollum and Klay Thomspson also tweeted about Boseman.

Damn . Rest in paradise. ????????This year ain’t it https://t.co/cJRXaVEPm8 — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) August 29, 2020

Rest in power @chadwickboseman !! Your legacy will live forever. 2020 man, been a tough one ???? — klay thompson (@KlayThompson) August 29, 2020

"Damn. Rest in paradise. This year ain't it," McCollum wrote.

"Rest in power @chadwickboseman !! Your legacy will live forever. 2020 man, been a tough one," said Thompson.