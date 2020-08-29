Sports world remembers Chadwick Boseman for role in '42'

MANILA, Philippines — While many fans may recognize the late Chadwick Boseman in his role as "Black Panther" in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, sports fans may have a different movie in mind.

Boseman, who died Friday (Saturday, Manila time) after a four-year battle with colon cancer, played the role of Jackie Robinson in the sports movie "42" back in 2013.

Chadwick Boseman has died at age 43 of colon cancer



RIP to the legend who played Jackie Robinson in '42' pic.twitter.com/2yXAeRRUYd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 29, 2020

Robinson was the first African American to play in Major League Baseball (MLB) in the modern era.

"42" chronicled Robinson's journey to the MLB and his breaking of the baseball color line when he played for the Brooklyn Dodgers.

Boseman's death coincidentally coincided with the day the MLB is set to remember Robinson.

On the day the MLB marks #JackieRobinsonDay, ‘42’ actor Chadwick Boseman, who played Robinson, dies of colon cancer at 43. pic.twitter.com/7CGGKFrFK7 — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) August 29, 2020

While the MLB usually celebrates Jackie Robinson Day on April 15, the commemmoration was moved to August 28 due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

August 28 is the anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.