COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Sports world remembers Chadwick Boseman for role in '42'
Chadwick Boseman in '42'
Warner Bros.
Sports world remembers Chadwick Boseman for role in '42'
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - August 29, 2020 - 10:52am

MANILA, Philippines — While many fans may recognize the late Chadwick Boseman in his role as "Black Panther" in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, sports fans may have a different movie in mind.

Boseman, who died Friday (Saturday, Manila time) after a four-year battle with colon cancer, played the role of Jackie Robinson in the sports movie "42" back in 2013.

Robinson was the first African American to play in Major League Baseball (MLB) in the modern era.

"42" chronicled Robinson's journey to the MLB and his breaking of the baseball color line when he played for the Brooklyn Dodgers.

Boseman's death coincidentally coincided with the day the MLB is set to remember Robinson.

While the MLB usually celebrates Jackie Robinson Day on April 15, the commemmoration was moved to August 28 due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

August 28 is the anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.

BASEBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ex-Tiger Cansino leaks conversation detailing alleged UST 'bubble' experience
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
Former team captain CJ Cansino took to Twitter on Wednesday to reveal details of what he and his teammates reportedly experienced...
Sports
fbfb
Alleged Sorsogon bubble sends Tigers in turmoil
By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 days ago
The verdict is still in the air.
Sports
fbfb
Phoenix training in full swing
By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
It’s back to the salt mines for the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters, and coach Louie Alas said yesterday while the restarted...
Sports
fbfb
Carrion keeps GAP top post
By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
With the country’s first Olympic gold medal in mind, Cynthia Carrion was re-elected for a third straight term as president...
Sports
fbfb
PAL among top 10 safest airlines vs COVID-19
By Richmond Mercurio | August 29, 2020 - 12:00am
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines has been named as one of the top 10 safest airlines in terms of health and safety measures in place as travelers around the world grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Sports world remembers Chadwick Boseman for role in '42'
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Boseman, who died Friday (Saturday, Manila time) after a four-year battle with colon cancer, played the role of Jackie Robinson...
Sports
fbfb
Players returning to finish season
August 29, 2020 - 12:00am
NBA playoff games were cancelled for a second straight day on Thursday, but players pledged to return to the court as they sought support from team owners in tackling racial injustice.
12 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
Bubble trouble
By Bill Velasco | August 29, 2020 - 12:00am
“Does winning always mean everything else takes second place? Are we so focused on winning that we are ready to compromise important matters like the safety of the youth that we are supposed to guide?”...
12 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
14 hours ago
Zamboanga siblings win; Carlos falters in ONE: A New Breed
By Luisa Morales | 14 hours ago
Zamboanga siblings Drex and Denice took easy wins in ONE: A New Breed held at the Impact Arena in Thailand on Friday.
Sports
fbfb
19 hours ago
Saso storms ahead with solid 69 in LPGA of Japan Tour
By Dante Navarro | 19 hours ago
Yuka Saso moved up despite slowing down, her bogey-free 69 thrusting her into a place that has slowly becoming familiar for...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with