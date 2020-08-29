NBA restarts anew; social justice initiatives to be imposed

MANILA, Philippines — The NBA playoffs will resume its action on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time) following three days of boycotts and postponement amid social unrest.

In a joint statement by the league and the NBA Player's Association (NBPA), it was announced that all parties agreed to resume games on Saturday (Sunday, Manila) with new social justice initiatives to be imposed.

The NBA and NBPA have put out the following joint statement about play resuming Saturday, along with initiatives the players and league will work on together: pic.twitter.com/2Y2e9eFEfd — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) August 28, 2020

The league will resume its play with a triple-header, headlined by top seeds Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks, clashing with the Portland Trailblazers and the Orlando Magic, respectively.

The Lakers and the Bucks are one win away from moving on to the next round.

Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets and the Oklahoma City Thunder are set to break their 2-2 series deadlock in Game 5.

For the social justice initiatives, three main points were named in the statement to address the players' demands of more action to battle police brutality and racial inequality in the United States.

First, the league is set to immediately establish a "social justice coalition" with representatives from players, coaches and governors.

The coalition will be focused on a "broad range of issues", including increasing access to voting, promoting civic engagement and advocating for meaningful police and criminal justice reform.

Second, teams who own and control their own arena property will work with local election officials to convert their facilities into voting locations for the 2020 general election.

Should becoming a voting location be impossible, team governors will find another election-related use for the facility.

And lastly, advertising spots in each playoff game will be dedicated to promoting greater civic engagement in national and local elections, as well as raising awareness around voter access and opportunity.

"These commitments follow months of close collaboration around designing a safe and healthy environment to restart the NBA season, providing a platform to promote social justice, as well as creating an NBA Foundation focused on economic empowerment in the Black community," the statement read.

Moves from the league and its team governors were prompted by boycotts initiated by the players last Wednesday (Thursday, Manila) following the fatal shooting of black man Jacob Blake.

Players had a key role in pushing their league to "do more" in the battle for racial equality.