E-Gilas springs back to action in NBA2K20 Pro-Am tourney
E-Gilas Pilipinas during the 2020 FIBA Esports Open
Released
E-Gilas springs back to action in NBA2K20 Pro-Am tourney
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - August 28, 2020 - 2:39pm

MANILA, Philippines – E-Gilas Pilipinas, bannered by Playbook Laus Esports (PLE) club, plunges to virtual hardcourt action once again with a mission of extending its success against the best Asian esports teams in the NBA2K20: The Pacific Pro-Am Tournament this weekend.

Coming from a dominant showing in the FIBA Esports Open last June, the Nationals look to pick up where they left off against Taiwan’s The Answer, Hong Kong’s SecretLoves, Indonesia’s Take Over, Korea’s Promy, Singapore’s Team Tekong and Japan’s 2KJ.

Another Pinoy squad in Bad Boys is also in the two-day Asian joust backed by SMART, Philippine Esports Organzation (PEsO) and Esports National Association of the Philippines (ESNAP).

Up against stronger squads this time, the PLE-led Philippines has high hopes in bringing another international title home with the unwavering support of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP).

“I wouldn’t say our chances are very high but I’m confident that we can make it. We are well prepared for this,” said guard Rial Polog Jr. after PLE ruled the NBA 2K Veterans League earlier this month.

“The SBP continues to support Philippine basketball, even the virtual kind, and we are enthusiastic about the possibilities The Pacific would bring in fostering greater ties between the Philippines and other countries,” added SBP president Al Panlilio.

Polog Jr. will be joined by Aljon Cruzin, Custer Galas, Philippe Herrero IV and Clark Banzon, the same cast that anchored E-Gilas to the Southeast Asian Conference championship of the inaugural FIBA esports event behind a massive 32. 8-point margin.

Apart from the Asian title and the $10, 000 (P500, 000) grand prize at stake though, the Philippine squad looks to perfect chemistry in this tourney as preparation for the bigger FIBA Esports tourney in October that is expected to gather more than 30 countries.

The two-day conclave will be streamed on GG Network and ONE Sports.

