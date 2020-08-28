Gymnastics chief reelected anew, seeks Olympic gold for Carlos Yulo

MANILA, Philippines – With the country’s first Olympic gold medal in mind, Cynthia Carrion was reelected for the third straight term as Gymnastic Association of the Philippines president Thursday.

“Our goal is to help the country win the first Olympic gold,” said Carrion, who won in a poll along with PLDT Sports chief Jude Turcuato, secretary-general Sondhya Tayag and treasurer Myrna Yao.

Carrion’s best hope to end the country’s elusive search for that mint in Tokyo next year is, of course, reigning world champion and Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Caloy Yulo, who is currently training in Japan.

Apart from the dream gold, Carrion is also looking at constructing a gymnasium they call their own.

“Aside from first Olympic gold, we want to build another gym outside the Philippine Sports Commission to inspire more developmental kids,” said Carrion. “We also like to be more visible in social media and to make gymnastics a sport for everyone to join.”

Also winning a seat in the board were Makati City Mayor Abby Binay, John Arenas, Rebecca Wata, Susan Talingting and Arnold Labadan in a polling attended by Philippine Olympic Committee representative Bones Floro of golf.

Tayag took over the post left by Bettina Pou, who retired recently after decade of service due to personal reasons.