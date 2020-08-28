Zamboanga siblings out to rule ONE as champions

MANILA, Philippines — ONE Championship is no stranger to champion siblings in its promotion, with Angela Lee and Christian Lee holding the women's atomweight and lightweight titles.

But Filipino siblings Denice (7-0) and Drex Zamboanga (8-5) aim to do the same.

This was the statement from women's atomweight top contender Denice last Wednesday.

"Hopefully, if we're both successful in our next fight, I also want us to achieve that feat as brother and sister champions," Denice said in Filipino during an online press conference.

The younger Denice is already in the title picture with a fight against atomweight champ Angela in the near future.

She had earned her shot after scoring a unanimous decision victory over veteran star Mei Yamaguchi.

But her older brother Drex will need to work his way up as he prepares for his debut with ONE Championship on Friday, August 28, in ONE: A New Breed -- an event he will share with Denice.

"I'm just very happy because I will make my ONE debut and my sister is also in the card of my first fight," he said in Filipino.

Drex was a bantamweight champion in URCC but will fight in the flyweight division of the Singapore-based promotion.

Denice is set to face Watsapinya Kaewkhong with her title fight against Angela delayed due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Meanwhile, Drex will attempt to prove his worth against Detchadin Soonsirisuphathin.

ONE: A New Breed will kick off Friday evening at Impact Arena in Thailand.