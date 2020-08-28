Filipino artists remember Kobe Bryant with new murals during 'Mamba Week'

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino artists have paid tribute anew to the late Kobe Bryant with two murals in Metro Manila.

Held as part of sportswear giant Nike's celebration of "Mamba Week", Bryant murals were put up at Araneta Center, Cubao and along EDSA-Kalayaan.

Filipino artists remember the late @kobebryant anew with new murals in Cubao and EDSA-Kalayaan during "Mamba Week"



Three-man graffiti crew ARAL Cru linked up with Nike Philippines to celebrate the late Laker legend (Photos via Nike Philippines) | @StarSportsHub @PhilstarNews pic.twitter.com/gWNySjVwgW — Luisa Morales (@mluisamorales_) August 28, 2020

The mural in Cubao marks the Black Mamba's last visit in Manila. It directly faces the historic Araneta Coliseum, where Bryant made his last appearance in the country back in 2016.

It features phrases like "Mamba Forever" and quotes Nike's "Better" ad campaign that commemorated Bryant on his birthday.

The Araneta mural also shows a portrait of Kobe that was derived from a photo of him smiling during his last visit to Manila.

Meanwhile, the EDSA-Kalayaan mural is a little more nuanced for fans.

Called "A New Day Drawing", the mural depicts Bryant wearing his two iconic jersey numbers 8 and 24, shooting crumpled pieces of paper into a trash bin.

Shouting "Kobe!" while shooting paper into a trash bin has been a tradition among fans of the sport and of the Black Mamba for years.

Three-man grafitti crew ARAL Cru were behind the murals.