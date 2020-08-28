Dubai, Palawan candidates for PBA 'bubble'

MANILA, Philippines — The PBA is exploring its venue options for its planned "PBA bubble" to resume play amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Among those that have already expressed interest in partnering with the pro league is the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

PBA games have previously been held at the aforementioned venue.

"They have communicated with us and they're asking for requirements," PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said in a statement.

Baguio and El, Nido Palawan are also among the possible sites for the resumption of PBA's 45th season.

League chairman Ricky Vargas recently stressed the PBA's desire to salvage its season and hold at least one conference by October this year.

The PBA may take notes from the NBA concept, with other areas like Laguna, Batangas, Subic, Clark and the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City as possible venues for the "bubble".

Players have already resumed limited practices after receiving the greenlight from government and sports officials.

PBA play was stopped in early March due to the health crisis, with only one game day being held before the country went on lockdown and quarantine.