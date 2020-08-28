COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Dubai, Palawan candidates for PBA 'bubble'
The Coca Cola Arena in Dubai has already reached out to the PBA to be a possible venue for its season "bubble"
Coca Cola Arena website
Dubai, Palawan candidates for PBA 'bubble'
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - August 28, 2020 - 9:50am

MANILA, Philippines — The PBA is exploring its venue options for its planned "PBA bubble" to resume play amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Among those that have already expressed interest in partnering with the pro league is the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

PBA games have previously been held at the aforementioned venue.

"They have communicated with us and they're asking for requirements," PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said in a statement.

Baguio and El, Nido Palawan are also among the possible sites for the resumption of PBA's 45th season.

League chairman Ricky Vargas recently stressed the PBA's desire to salvage its season and hold at least one conference by October this year.

The PBA may take notes from the NBA concept, with other areas like Laguna, Batangas, Subic, Clark and the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City as possible venues for the "bubble".

Players have already resumed limited practices after receiving the greenlight from government and sports officials.

PBA play was stopped in early March due to the health crisis, with only one game day being held before the country went on lockdown and quarantine.

BASKETBALL PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ex-Tiger Cansino leaks conversation detailing alleged UST 'bubble' experience
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Former team captain CJ Cansino took to Twitter on Wednesday to reveal details of what he and his teammates reportedly experienced...
Sports
fbfb
Alleged Sorsogon bubble sends Tigers in turmoil
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
The verdict is still in the air.
Sports
fbfb
Fil-Kiwi Jordan Perez looking forward to play for Ateneo
By Rick Olivares | 20 hours ago
The young Perez first came over during New Zealand’s participation in the NBTC National Finals in 2017.
Sports
fbfb
After training 'bubble' fiasco, UST's UAAP fate to be decided next week
By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
And now, a verdict, once and for all, awaits University of Santo Tomas.
Sports
fbfb
PBA restart in Dubai?
By Olmin Leyba | August 28, 2020 - 12:00am
As it checks out possible sites for the planned PBA bubble for the disrupted Philippine Cup, the pro league found one prospective hub overseas in the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
20 minutes ago
Filipino artists remember Kobe Bryant with new murals during 'Mamba Week'
By Luisa Morales | 20 minutes ago
Held as part of sportswear giant Nike's celebration of "Mamba Week", Bryant murals were put up at Araneta Center, Cubao and...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
No NBA playoff games for second day in a row; play expected to resume on weekend
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Games were not held as scheduled on Thursday (Friday, Manila time) while players and owners continue to discuss the next...
Sports
fbfb
10 hours ago
Report: NBA players decide to resume playoffs
By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
Play is expected to resume at the league's bubble in Orlando, Florida over the weekend.
Sports
fbfb
10 hours ago
Saso blasts way to 67
By Dante Navarro | 10 hours ago
Two weeks after ripping the NEC Karuizawa field with an explosive windup in Nagano, Yuka Saso dominated the same LPGA of Japan...
Sports
fbfb
10 hours ago
CHED: Who authorized Sorsogon adventure?
By Janvic Mateo | 10 hours ago
The Commission on Higher Education has come on board, joining the body looking at possible violations committed by the UST...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with