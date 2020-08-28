No NBA playoff games for second day in a row; play expected to resume on weekend

COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
No NBA games were played for the second day in a row on Thursday (Friday in Manila). The Milwaukee Bucks led historic boycotts of the games on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila) following social unrest in the United States amid the fatal shooting of black man Jacob Blake
AFP
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - August 28, 2020 - 9:34am

MANILA, Philippines — No NBA playoff games were played for the second straight day following the unrest in the Orlando bubble amid the fatal shooting of Jacob Blake.

Games were not held as scheduled on Thursday (Friday, Manila time) while players and owners continue to discuss the next steps.

A historic boycott of games happened on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila) with players refusing to play as a statement in support of the "Black Lives Matter" movement.

Blake was shot at seven times by a white police officer with four bullets hitting him on the back that have left him paralyzed from the waist down.

A boycott of the entire season was discussed by players Thursday morning (Thursday evening, Manila time) but came to the conclusion to resume the playoffs.

Player representatives are set to discuss "new and improved ways" to make social justice statements during their stay in the bubble with team governors, and the NBA Players Association.

NBA Executive Vice President Mike Bass is optimistic that play will resume sooner rather than later after players are able to discuss their demands with team managements.

"We are hopeful to resume games either Friday (Saturday, Manila) or Saturday (Sunday, Manila)," Bass said in a statement.

