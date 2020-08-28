COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Report: NBA players decide to resume playoffs
NBA players have decided to push through with the NBA playoffs amid the social unrest following the shooting of black man Jacob Blake in Wisconsin
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - August 28, 2020 - 12:15am

MANILA, Philippines — The show goes on for the NBA after its players reportedly decided to continue the 2019-20 season amid social unrest following the fatal shooting of black man Jacob Blake.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report on the resolution of the players after convening in a meeting on Thursday morning (Thursday evening, Manila).

The players, led by the Milwaukee Bucks, boycotted the playoff games slated on Wednesday (Thursday in Manila) as a form of protest.

It was reported late Wednesday (Thursday) that top Western Conference teams Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers had actually reached a consensus to boycott the rest of the season.

All other teams were in agreement to resume the season.

Per Shams Charania of the Athletic, players want to find "new and improved ways" to make social justice statements.

Play is expected to resume at the league's bubble in Orlando, Florida over the weekend.

