Congress help sought in funding Olympic bets
Composite photo shows pole-vaulter EJ Obiena, weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, gymnast Carlos Yulo and boxer Nesthy Petecio.
File photos
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - August 27, 2020 - 3:21pm

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Sports Commission has sought the help of the House of Representatives in funding its athletes already qualified and those still seeking to advance to the Tokyo Olympics next year.

And it looks like it has an ally in the Committee on Youth and Sports Development chaired by Eric Martinez.

“We were one of those government offices who also contributed to the Bayanihan Act. The DBM deducted from us. For us, it affected us because part of it was our Olympic budget,” said PSC chairman William “Butch” Ramirez, who attended the committee meeting Wednesday.

“It’s an opportunity for us to ask, we need your help,” he added.

Based on the proposal submitted by Tokyo chef de mission Nonong Araneta, the country will need P182 million to bankroll its Olympic campaign and hopefully end the country’s long wait to snare that elusive gold medal.

“Representative Bambol Tolentino has initially supported us through the P180 million allowances of our national athletes which was approved by the bicam and to be signed by the President and we thank all the Congressmen who supported it,” said Ramirez. “But we are hoping again for your support regarding our Olympic budget.”

The PSC had already lost P596 million from the National Sports Development Fund and another P773m from the General Appropriations Act as they were channeled for the COVID-19 pandemic use.

Because of this, the agency was forced to cut the allowance of national athletes and coaches to/ half last June and freeze its grassroots development programs.

But Ramirez said he was told by Martinez to lend a helping a hand.

“Rest assured that we would do our part to get the funding for this Olympics, all hands are in. We should be all in in this because this is the best chance we have,” said Martinez.

Gymnast Caloy Yulo, pole vaulter EJ Obiena and boxers Eumir Marcial and Irish Magno have all booked a slot to Tokyo but there are more expected to make it there, among them 2016 Rio silver medalist Hidilyn Diaz, skateboarder Margie Didal, pug Nesthy Petecio and taekwondo jinn Pauline Lopez.

“Right now, 21 athletes are training abroad and 65 training here in the Philippines, so we have 86 in all including the four that are already qualified,” said Araneta.

