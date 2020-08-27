Chooks-to-Go 3x3 'bubble' rescheduled to October

MANILA, Philippines — The Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 League bubble has been moved from next month to October 2 at the Inspire Academy in Calamba, Laguna even as most of their players have started to practice.

Among its players that got to see court action at the UP Epsilon Chi Gym in Quezon City for the first time since COVID-19 lockdown were Joshua Munzon and Alvin Pasaol, half of the Philippine team seeing action in the Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Austria next year.

“We conducted staggered testing so the practice sessions were also staggered,” said Altamirano.

Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests have been done since Monday at the Philippine Children’s Medical Center in Quezon City and will end until Friday.

Other players who were allowed on separate schedules were Bacolod’s Alfred Batino, Anton Asistio, Chris Lalata, Robin Rono and Choi Ignacio, Zamboanga Family Sardines’ Santi Santillan and Troy Rike, and Gapan Chooks’ Franky Johnson, Chris De Chavez, Karl Dehesa, JR Alabanza and Chico Lanete.

The court was cleaned and disinfected before and after it was used by the players, who in turn had to undergo rapid testing before they could enter and had to sign to a contact-tracing app.

Altamirano and Games and Amusements Board chairman Baham Mitra were in attendance.

And Altamrano said it would be stricter when its season-opening President’s Cup unfurls in Calamba.

“It will still be up to the IATF because we were delayed by one week so the target date has been moved to October 2,” said Altamirano. “In the bubble, expect our protocols to be much stricter because we want to ensure the safety of everyone entering.”