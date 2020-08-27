Red-hot Saso blasts way to top with 67

MANILA, Philippines — Just like that.

Two weeks after ripping the NEC Karuizawa field with an explosive windup in Nagano, Yuka Saso dominated the same LPGA of Japan Tour cast with a blistering start in the Nitori Ladies tournament, her five-under 67 netting her a one-stroke clubhouse lead over Sakura Koiwai in Hokkaido Thursday.

The power-hitting Fil-Japanese spiked her backside start with an eagle on the par-5 13th then struck back from a bogey mishap on No. 15 with a solid run of four birdies at the front, highlighting her scorching finish with three straight birdies from No. 5.

No one from the first half of the 119-player starting field was able to match that five-under card in hot conditions as Koiwai wilted at the finish and flubbed a birdie putt on her closing par-5 ninth hole to settle for a 68 and Shiho Oyama stumbled with a bogey on her way home on No. 8 to drop to provisional joint third at 69.

Other three-under par scorers were Ayano Yasuda and amateur Sara Ohta while Earth Mondahmin Cup winner Ayaka Watanabe carded a 70 along with nine others.

Aware of the challenges awaiting her at the Otaru Country Club, one of the most difficult courses on the JLPGA Tour, the Tokyo-based Saso moved to Hokkaido last August 21 after romping off with a four-shot victory at NEC Karuizawa and made the most of the opportunity to familiarize herself with the layout and at the same time acclimatize.

“I thought it was cool but it was unexpectedly hot. Still, I made a thorough preparation and played for two straight days,” the ICTSI-backed ace shotmaker said.

It did help as the two-time Philippine Ladies Open titlist got going after three straight pars, eagling the 525-yard 13th off a solid drive and a superb second shot. She failed to go up-and-down on No, 15 but hit her stride at the front, birdying No. 2 then stringing three straight from No. 5.

Like Koiwai, she muffed a birdie chance on the ninth but stayed at the helm in a rousing start in the $1.8 million event that also kicks off an eight-tournament jaunt in the next three months.

“Because I won (at NEC Karuizawa), I have to be careful about various things and I want to keep up my mind,” said Saso, who’s putting premium again on the long game in her drive for a second straight championship in the region’s premier ladies circuit.

“The most important thing here is the tee shot. I think I can hit my driver well although I have to likewise take care of my next shots,” she said.

Over in the US, Dottie Ardina, Bianca Pagdanganan and Clariss Guce resume their LPGA Tour campaign as they vie in the NW Arkansas Championship beginning Friday headlined by some of he world’s best at the Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arizona.

World No. 2 Danielle Kang, who swept the two Ohio events last month, and No. 4 Nelly Korda, both of the US, slug it out in the featured flight at 7:44 a.m. along with Aussie Minjee Lee while a slew of other aces gear up for a strong start in the 54-hole tournament offering a total prize fund of $2.3 million.