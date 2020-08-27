Naomi Osaka, tennis join sports boycotts after police shooting

MANILA, Philippines — Tennis is the latest sport to postpone its events amid the fatal shooting of black man Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

In a statement by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), it was announced that there will be a "pause of play" at the Western & Southern Open on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

"As a sport, tennis is collectively taking a stance against racial inequality and social injustice that once again has been thrust to the forefront in the United States," the statement said.

The announcement from ATP comes hours after former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka announced she would not be playing her WTA semifinal over the shooting.

"Before I am an athlete, I am a black woman. And as a black woman I feel as though there are much more important matters at hand that need immediate attention, rather than watching me play tennis," Osaka said in her statement.

"I don't expect anything drastic to happen with me not playing, but if I can get a conversation started in a majority white sport I consider that a step in the right direction," she added.

Earlier today, the NBA was forced to postpone its playoff games in Orlando, Florida after players boycotted the matchups.

Teams and league officials will be mulling over the future of the NBA season with the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers meeting a consensus to boycott the rest of the restarted season.

Other leagues like the WNBA, Major League Soccer, and Major League Baseball have also announced postponements of their games amid the tense situation.