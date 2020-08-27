Report: Lakers, Clippers vote to boycott rest of NBA season

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 11:13 a.m.) — The Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers have reportedly voted not to continue the NBA season amid the social injustice uproar following the shooting of black man Jacob Blake.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, only the two squads moved to boycott the rest of the season while all other teams wanted to continue playing on.

Wednesday's (Thursday, Manila time) playoff games were called off after players boycotted the games as a form of protest.

However, the decision of the Los Angeles squads' was considered more of a "polling" rather than a "final vote", per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Teams gathered for a meeting, with players sitting down with coaches and other NBA officials about their plans for the season moving forward after the boycott.

Following the voting of the other teams, Lakers star LeBron James reportedly walked out of the meeting.

Players are demanding more from the league and team owners following the continuous social injustice and racial inequality in the US.

According to Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo! Sports, the NBA Board of Governors will meet on Thursday to discuss recent events.

The "Black Lives Matter" movement gained traction once more with the players after Blake was shot at by a white police officer in Wisconsin.

A total of seven shots were fired at Blake with four hitting him at the back.

Blake survived the shooting but is currently paralyzed from the waist down.