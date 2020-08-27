COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Zamboanga siblings, Fil-Am Carlos to banner Filipinos in ONE: A New Breed
Zamboanga siblings Drex (L) and Denice will be joined by Fil-Am KC Carlos (C) in the Philippine contingent in ONE: A New Breed in Thailand on Friday
ONE Championship/Criscarlo Chua
Zamboanga siblings, Fil-Am Carlos to banner Filipinos in ONE: A New Breed
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - August 27, 2020 - 10:06am

MANILA, Philippines — Three Filipinos are set to compete in ONE: A New Breed in Thailand on Friday amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Only the second event to feature Filipinos since ONE Championship returned to action in June, ONE: A New Breed will see women's atomweight top contender Denice Zamboanga face Judo champion Watsapinya Kaewkhong of Thailand in a MMA bout.

Meanwhile, Denice's older brother, Drex, URCC Bantamweight Champion, will make his debut with ONE Championship in a flyweight contest against Detchadin Sornsirisuphathin.

For her part, Filipino-American KC Carlos will clash with Thailand's Wondergirl Fairtex in a Strawweight Muay Thai contest.

The three fighters will attempt to bring in the first win of a Filipino fighter in ONE Championship since the pandemic struck.

Fil-Kiwi Mark Abelardo, who fought back in July, fell to his opponent via submission.

MMA ONE CHAMPIONSHIP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ex-Tiger Cansino leaks conversation detailing alleged UST 'bubble' experience
By Luisa Morales | 21 hours ago
Former team captain CJ Cansino took to Twitter on Wednesday to reveal details of what he and his teammates reportedly experienced...
Sports
fbfb
Alleged Sorsogon bubble sends Tigers in turmoil
By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
The verdict is still in the air.
Sports
fbfb
She made a clutch shot in front of Kobe Bryant. He called it 'amazing'
By Luisa Morales | 20 hours ago
Tan, an amputee since 1996 due to an unfortunate accident, did what every sports fan dreams of — leave a lasting impression...
Sports
fbfb
First women’s pro league in Philippines gets GAB nod
By Joey Villar | 20 hours ago
The Women’s National Basketball League on Wednesday announced it has received the blessings of the Games and Amusements...
Sports
fbfb
Relief in boxing distress
By Joaquin Henson | August 27, 2020 - 12:00am
The pandemic has jeopardized WBO No. 1 flyweight contender Giemel Magramo’s bid to fight for the vacant throne as his battle against No. 2 Junto Nakatani at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo is postponed indefinitely...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
14 minutes ago
Naomi Osaka, tennis join sports boycotts after police shooting
By Luisa Morales | 14 minutes ago
The announcement from ATP comes hours after former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka announced she would not be playing her WTA semifinal...
Sports
fbfb
50 minutes ago
Report: Lakers, Clippers vote to boycott rest of NBA season
By Luisa Morales | 50 minutes ago
Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, only the two squads moved to boycott the rest of the season while all other teams wanted...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
ONE Championship chief: Brandon Vera could defend heavyweight belt any time
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Vera had recently welcomed a son with his wife in Guam, the Singapore-based promotion is giving the Fil-Am fighter some time...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
NBA players boycott games amid shooting of Jacob Blake
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
The Milwaukee Bucks led the boycott after remaining in their locker rooms at the supposed tip-off of their game with the Orlando...
Sports
fbfb
11 hours ago
Saso kicks off drive for 2nd JLPGA win
By Dante Navarro | 11 hours ago
Power-hitting Yuka Saso tries to pick up from where she left off, shooting for a second straight victory in the LPGA of Japan...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with