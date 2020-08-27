Zamboanga siblings, Fil-Am Carlos to banner Filipinos in ONE: A New Breed

MANILA, Philippines — Three Filipinos are set to compete in ONE: A New Breed in Thailand on Friday amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Only the second event to feature Filipinos since ONE Championship returned to action in June, ONE: A New Breed will see women's atomweight top contender Denice Zamboanga face Judo champion Watsapinya Kaewkhong of Thailand in a MMA bout.

Meanwhile, Denice's older brother, Drex, URCC Bantamweight Champion, will make his debut with ONE Championship in a flyweight contest against Detchadin Sornsirisuphathin.

For her part, Filipino-American KC Carlos will clash with Thailand's Wondergirl Fairtex in a Strawweight Muay Thai contest.

The three fighters will attempt to bring in the first win of a Filipino fighter in ONE Championship since the pandemic struck.

Fil-Kiwi Mark Abelardo, who fought back in July, fell to his opponent via submission.