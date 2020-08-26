No ruling yet on alleged UST menâ€™s basketball training â€˜bubbleâ€™

COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
The UST Growling Tigers
Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas
No ruling yet on alleged UST men’s basketball training ‘bubble’
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - August 26, 2020 - 4:57pm

MANILA, Philippines – There is no verdict yet on University of Santo Tomas’ alleged quarantine protocol breach after another meeting of the IATF fact-finding committee made up of the Philippine Sports Commission, Department of Health and Games and Amusement Board with the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Wednesday.

Another discussion has been set next Tuesday with the probe group expected to have more information on the UST saga with the addition of the Commission and Higher Education on board and the school’s promise to submit the result of its internal probe to the UAAP after Wednesday’s meeting.  

“UST will submit its report to the UAAP, which will then submit it to the IATF fact-finding team,” said PSC national training director Marc Velasco on the meeting attended by UAAP president Nonong Calanog and executive director Atty. Rebo Saguisag.

Led by PSC’s Velasco, GAB chairman Baham Mitra, DOH representative Rodley Carza, CHED chairman Prospero De Vera and executive director Atty. Cindy Jaro, the group also tasked the UAAP to formally ask on NU’s side regarding the same allegation it is facing after footages of its alleged training workouts during lockdown surfaced on social media this week.

Yesterday’s discussion was already the second for the committee after CJ Cansino’s UST exit last week apparently opened the Pandora’s Box for the Espana-based squad.

Since then, dominoes already started to fall from the camp with the alleged training bubble in coach Aldin Ayo’s hometown of Sorsogon serving as the main controversy as a possible quarantine protocol violation.

UST has launched its own probe regarding that matter earlier this week followed by the official statement of coach Ayo making a promise to participate in the ongoing investigation.

An alleged waiver addressed to the UST — Institute of Physical Education and Athletics (IPEA) was already obtained by The STAR, saying that the UST training is ‘voluntary’ and is ‘not sanctioned’ by the institute.

On Wednesday, IPEA director Jannel Abogado, OP, already stepped down from his post after the school administration accepted his resignation according to The Varsitarian, UST’s official paper.

Fr. Ermito De Sagon, OP, who preceded Abogado, will be back to his old post.

NOTE: On the same day, Cansino — who already transferred to UP — floated more evidence on the alleged UST bubble with screenshots of a group conversation with their parents talking about their tough situation there.

The STAR sources also added some of the Tigers are still in Sorsogon and could be back in Manila this week.

