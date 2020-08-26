COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Philippine athletes soon to receive discount IDs, booklets
Philippine Sports Commission chairman William “Butch” Ramirez
Philippine athletes soon to receive discount IDs, booklets
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - August 26, 2020 - 3:24pm

MANILA, Philippines – After receiving good news that their monthly stipend will be returned in full in the next few months, national athletes and coaches got another one — they can now fully avail of the discounts as mandated by law.

Philippine Sports Commission chairman William “Butch” Ramirez on Wednesday said they have already started the process of distributing the IDs and booklets that would afford members of the Philippine team a 20% discount in goods, medicines, restaurants, transportation, movie theaters and other services.

The discounts were part of the benefits they will receive thanks to Republic Act 10699 or the National Athletes, Coaches and Trainers Benefits and Incentives Act, which passed five years ago but was never really implemented properly.

Among the first recipients of the discount IDs were Manila-based teams like sepak takraw.

“It was a collective effort of the PSC and a time to recognize the contributions of the national athletes and coaches, medalists or not, for their share of value formation for them to become better Filipinos,” said Ramirez. “The Philippines takes pride to these heroes.”

And soon, President Duterte will sign the “Bayanihan 2,” which included an insertion of P180 million that will go to the Nationals’ full restoration of their monthly allowance that was cut into half last June due to budgetary constraints.

It was the initiative of Tagaytay City Congressman and Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino and House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano that it was included.

“I’m happy for the athletes and coaches. And for this, we thank the House of Representatives and the Senate,” said Ramirez.

BUTCH RAMIREZ PSC SPORTS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
CJ Cansino welcomed by UP community with open arms
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Former UST Growling Tiger CJ Cansino received nothing but love since taking his talents to the UP Fighting Maroons.
Sports
fbfb
Ex-Tiger Cansino leaks conversation detailing alleged UST 'bubble' experience
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Former team captain CJ Cansino took to Twitter on Wednesday to reveal details of what he and his teammates reportedly experienced...
Sports
fbfb
Messi tells Barcelona he wants to leave
7 hours ago
Lawyers for the Argentina star sent Barcelona a fax in which they announced Messi's desire to rescind his contract by triggering...
Sports
fbfb
Jimmy Alapag met 'Kobe, the Father' in his last visit to Manila
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Bryant made his mark as a great father to his four daughters, especially to his 13-year-old Gianna, who unfortunately perished...
Sports
fbfb
No podium finish this time for EJ Obiena
By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
After raking in a pair of silver medals and a bronze this month, the 24-year-old Obiena had a chance to make it four in row...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
19 minutes ago
She made a clutch shot in front of Kobe Bryant. He called it 'amazing'
By Luisa Morales | 19 minutes ago
Tan, an amputee since 1996 due to an unfortunate accident, did what every sports fan dreams of — leave a lasting impression...
Sports
fbfb
30 minutes ago
First women’s pro league in Philippines gets GAB nod
By Joey Villar | 30 minutes ago
The Women’s National Basketball League on Wednesday announced it has received the blessings of the Games and Amusements...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Messi divorce: 'Bombshell' fax signals end of era, legal fight at Barcelona
1 hour ago
Six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi told Barcelona he wants to leave — on a free transfer — in a "bombshell"...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Philippine Olympic execs agree on age limit for officials
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
After much debate, the Philippine Olympic Committee executive board has agreed in principle on several proposed constitutional...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
Saso kicks off drive for 2nd JLPGA win
By Dante Navarro | 2 hours ago
Power-hitting Yuka Saso tries to pick up from where she left off, shooting for a second straight victory in the LPGA of Japan...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with