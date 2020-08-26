Philippine athletes soon to receive discount IDs, booklets

MANILA, Philippines – After receiving good news that their monthly stipend will be returned in full in the next few months, national athletes and coaches got another one — they can now fully avail of the discounts as mandated by law.

Philippine Sports Commission chairman William “Butch” Ramirez on Wednesday said they have already started the process of distributing the IDs and booklets that would afford members of the Philippine team a 20% discount in goods, medicines, restaurants, transportation, movie theaters and other services.

The discounts were part of the benefits they will receive thanks to Republic Act 10699 or the National Athletes, Coaches and Trainers Benefits and Incentives Act, which passed five years ago but was never really implemented properly.

Among the first recipients of the discount IDs were Manila-based teams like sepak takraw.

“It was a collective effort of the PSC and a time to recognize the contributions of the national athletes and coaches, medalists or not, for their share of value formation for them to become better Filipinos,” said Ramirez. “The Philippines takes pride to these heroes.”

And soon, President Duterte will sign the “Bayanihan 2,” which included an insertion of P180 million that will go to the Nationals’ full restoration of their monthly allowance that was cut into half last June due to budgetary constraints.

It was the initiative of Tagaytay City Congressman and Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino and House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano that it was included.

“I’m happy for the athletes and coaches. And for this, we thank the House of Representatives and the Senate,” said Ramirez.