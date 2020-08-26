COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Philippine Olympic execs agree on age limit for officials
POC president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino
STAR/File
Philippine Olympic execs agree on age limit for officials
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - August 26, 2020 - 2:33pm

MANILA, Philippines – After much debate, the Philippine Olympic Committee executive board has agreed in principle on several proposed constitutional amendments, including putting age limit of 78 years old on officials seeking elective posts in the national sports body.

“Yes, there was an agreement,” said POC president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino after emerging from a four-hour caucus Tuesday night.

But since it was just a caucus, the EB is hoping to make everything official as it holds another meeting, this time a formal one, sometime in the first week of next month.

It was a stark contrast to what happened in their initial meetings that ended in stalemates.

The committee in charge on constitutional change headed by former POC president Ricky Vargas had originally proposed an age limit of 70 that was opposed before the two sides eventually reached a compromise.

“We call it a consensus because according to some, it’s just a caucus and non-binding. But there is an agreement,” said POC board member Robert Mananquil of billiards and snookers.

It also said yes to barring officials from hanging into two positions in different national sports associations (NSAs) at the same time, allowed aspirants from non-Olympic sports to run from for top posts in the POC and gave voting rights to former Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Nikko Huelgas as athletes’ commission representative to the EB.

Likewise getting the nod were the inclusion of International Olympic Committee honorary member Frank Elizalde as a non-voting member to the EB, the formation of an independent arbitration body, the removal of two consecutive SEAG appearances as a requirement for NSAs to become a regular POC member and made it four, and giving a qualification of four years of service as NSA official for someone running for the positions of chairman, president and vice president and at least two for other board posts.

The POC also adopted the court ruling on “active participation” that as long as the NSA is represented in the GA, the president or secretary-general means he or she had actively participated.

BAMBOL TOLENTINO POC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
CJ Cansino welcomed by UP community with open arms
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Former UST Growling Tiger CJ Cansino received nothing but love since taking his talents to the UP Fighting Maroons.
Sports
fbfb
Ex-Tiger Cansino leaks conversation detailing alleged UST 'bubble' experience
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Former team captain CJ Cansino took to Twitter on Wednesday to reveal details of what he and his teammates reportedly experienced...
Sports
fbfb
Messi tells Barcelona he wants to leave
7 hours ago
Lawyers for the Argentina star sent Barcelona a fax in which they announced Messi's desire to rescind his contract by triggering...
Sports
fbfb
Jimmy Alapag met 'Kobe, the Father' in his last visit to Manila
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Bryant made his mark as a great father to his four daughters, especially to his 13-year-old Gianna, who unfortunately perished...
Sports
fbfb
No podium finish this time for EJ Obiena
By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
After raking in a pair of silver medals and a bronze this month, the 24-year-old Obiena had a chance to make it four in row...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
19 minutes ago
She made a clutch shot in front of Kobe Bryant. He called it 'amazing'
By Luisa Morales | 19 minutes ago
Tan, an amputee since 1996 due to an unfortunate accident, did what every sports fan dreams of — leave a lasting impression...
Sports
fbfb
30 minutes ago
First women’s pro league in Philippines gets GAB nod
By Joey Villar | 30 minutes ago
The Women’s National Basketball League on Wednesday announced it has received the blessings of the Games and Amusements...
Sports
fbfb
44 minutes ago
Philippine athletes soon to receive discount IDs, booklets
By Joey Villar | 44 minutes ago
After receiving good news that their monthly stipend will be returned in full in the next few months, national athletes and...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Messi divorce: 'Bombshell' fax signals end of era, legal fight at Barcelona
1 hour ago
Six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi told Barcelona he wants to leave — on a free transfer — in a "bombshell"...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Philippine Olympic execs agree on age limit for officials
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
After much debate, the Philippine Olympic Committee executive board has agreed in principle on several proposed constitutional...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with