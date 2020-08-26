COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
No podium finish this time for EJ Obiena
EJ Obiena
FILE
No podium finish this time for EJ Obiena
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - August 26, 2020 - 1:46pm

MANILA, Philippines — Tokyo-bound Filipino pole-vaulter EJ Obiena missed a fourth straight podium finish as he wound up fifth in the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial meet in Chorzow, Poland early Wednesday.

After raking in a pair of silver medals and a bronze this month, the 24-year-old Obiena had a chance to make it four in row after ending up in a three-way tie for third with Germans Raphael Holzdeppe and Torben Blech with identical 5.62 meters.

But the Southeast Asian Games gold medalist and record-holder slipped to fifth after clearing the vault on his third attempt while Holzdeppe and Blech did it on their first try.

Former two-time world champion Sam Kendricks of the United States took the gold with a 5.82m, Menno Vloon of the Netherlands the silver with a 5.72m and Holzdeppe the bronze.

Obiena, however, vowed to bounce back strong in his next competitions, including a Diamond League leg in Naples, Italy next month.

“Won’t be controlled that easily again. I take full responsibility for what happened in the comp. I was childish and immature. Will learn from this and get to work and finally get over the hitch.

Obiena had a silver in Trieste with a 5.45m, a bronze in the star-studded Diamond League with a 5.70m and a 5.60m for another silver in the virtual “Who’s the Finest Pole Vaulter in the World?” all this month.

Philippine athletics chief Philip Ella Juico, however, thinks Obiena is doing great.

“As far as PATAFA is concerned, EJ did rather well versus Sam Kendrick’s performance,” said Juico. “EJ attempted 5.77m and according to Emerson (Obiena’s dad), in the third attempt, the video shows there was enough clearance to do 5.8m.

“We believe that EJ is on course for the Olympics, he’s physically prepared and thje thing to do now is to remain focused and not be distracted by extraneous concerns,” he added.

EJ OBIENA OLYMPICS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
CJ Cansino welcomed by UP community with open arms
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Former UST Growling Tiger CJ Cansino received nothing but love since taking his talents to the UP Fighting Maroons.
Sports
fbfb
Messi tells Barcelona he wants to leave
5 hours ago
Lawyers for the Argentina star sent Barcelona a fax in which they announced Messi's desire to rescind his contract by triggering...
Sports
fbfb
Jimmy Alapag met 'Kobe, the Father' in his last visit to Manila
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Bryant made his mark as a great father to his four daughters, especially to his 13-year-old Gianna, who unfortunately perished...
Sports
fbfb
You can’t defy IATF guidelines
By Joaquin M. Henson | August 26, 2020 - 12:00am
It’s difficult to understand how collegiate sports coaches can be so callous in demanding their players to train during this pandemic.
Sports
fbfb
Sage Tolentino, Cholo Anonuevo get offers from Tennessee State in US NCAA
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Filipino teen sensations Sage Tolentino and Cholo Anonuevo could fly the flag high in one US NCAA squad soon after receiving...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
4 minutes ago
Philippine Olympic execs agree on age limit for officials
By Joey Villar | 4 minutes ago
After much debate, the Philippine Olympic Committee executive board has agreed in principle on several proposed constitutional...
Sports
fbfb
23 minutes ago
Ex-Tiger Cansino leaks conversation detailing alleged UST 'bubble' experience
By Luisa Morales | 23 minutes ago
Former team captain CJ Cansino took to Twitter on Wednesday to reveal details of what he and his teammates reportedly experienced...
Sports
fbfb
43 minutes ago
Saso kicks off drive for 2nd JLPGA win
By Dante Navarro | 43 minutes ago
Power-hitting Yuka Saso tries to pick up from where she left off, shooting for a second straight victory in the LPGA of Japan...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
Clippers take back lead vs Mavs; Nuggets live another day
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
After getting bested in Game Two off of a Luka Doncic buzzer beater, the No. 2 seed in the West took back control of the series...
Sports
fbfb
14 hours ago
PBA bubble ‘the only way’
By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
With teams back in practice, the PBA looks to plan ahead and borrow a page from the NBA bubble playbook for its own games’...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with