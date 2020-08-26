COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Clippers take back lead vs Mavs; Nuggets live another day
Orlando, FL - AUGUST 25: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers handles the ball during the game against the Dallas Mavericks during Round One Game Five of the NBA Playoffs on August 25, 2020 at The AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.
JOE MURPHY / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - August 26, 2020 - 11:55am

MANILA, Philippines — The Los Angeles Clippers took a 3-2 lead in their NBA playoff series vs the Dallas Mavericks after winning Game Five, 154-111, at the ESPN Wide World of Sports.

The Clippers broke their previous franchise record of highest number of points scored in a single game with the win. The previous record was 138 points.

After getting bested in Game Two off of a Luka Doncic buzzer beater, the No. 2 seed in the West took back control of the series with a convincing victory.

The Mavericks were without big man Kristaps Porzingis, who did not play due to injury.

Los Angeles ended the opening quarter with a scorching 32-6 run to blow the game wide open with a 41-22 lead over the Mavs after the first quarter.

The Clippers didn't let go of the advantage until the final buzzer for the blowout victory.

Paul George top-scored for the Clippers with 35 points, while Kawhi Leonard chipped in with 32.

Luka Doncic was a bright spot for the Mavs with 22 markers.

Meanwhile, in the other game, Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets lived to see another day after a 117-107 win over the Utah Jazz.

With their backs against the wall after Utah took a 3-1 lead, the Nuggets outscored Utah 35-21 in the final salvo to take the victory.

Jamal Murray led Denver with an all-around performance with 42 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

But his most impressive stat was he had zero turnovers for the second game in a row.

Per ESPN Stats, Murray becomes the first player to record back-to-back 40-point outings in the playoffs without committing a turnover since 1977 when individual turnovers were first tracked.

Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz in the losing effort with 30 points.

Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
