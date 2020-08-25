COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Alex Eala displays sharpness, rules Mallorca tournament
Alex Eala
Twitter/Rafael Nadal Academy
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - August 25, 2020 - 5:52pm

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino teenage tennis sensation Alex Eala showed little rust on her first competition back from the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown and topped the XXXII Circuit Illes Baleats Toni Nadal Heliocare tournament in Mallorca, Spain.

The 15-year-old Eala smashed Matilda Mutavdzic of Great Britain, 4-0, 4-1, in the final to cap her impressive run.

Interestingly, Mutavdzic was also the other half of the team that Eala trounced in the finals of the 2020 Australia Open juniors doubles that she eventually won with Indonesian partner Priska Madelyn Nugroho.

Along the way, the World Junior No. 4 overpowered Italians Sofia Neri and third seed Isabella Righi on both emphatic 4-0, 4-0 results.

The recent feat showed the readiness of Eala, who is currently training at the Rafa Nadal Academy along with brother Miko also in Mallorca, to compete in bigger tournaments set to start next month.

Among those tournaments she is eyeing to join are International Tennis Federation (ITF) Grade 2 and Grade 1 meets in Hungary slated September 7 and 14, respectively, and possibly the juniors division of the French Open in October.

