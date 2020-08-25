Subdued Saso seeks to break into Top 100

MANILA, Philippines – One resounding victory doesn’t make a great player. And Yuka Saso knows of the enormous challenge she has to face only too well in pursuit of more golfing honors.

But she’s in no hurry. At 19, time is on the side of the Fil-Japanese shotmaker who is aiming to deliver not only the Philippines’ first Olympic gold but also claim the top ranking in women’s golf.

After establishing her long game against the LPGA of Japan Tour’s big hitters just into her second tournament, Saso is focusing on her short game and putting, thus making her the marked player as the JLPGA field heads to Hokkaido for the $1.8 million Nitori Ladies golf tournament beginning Thursday.

For many, her NEC Karuizawa romp had hinted at the coming of more honors for the 2018 Asian Games double gold medalist because she didn’t only win — she dominated. Her closest competitor, Fujita Saito, must’ve summed up her rival’s rising star when she compared her power to Tiger Woods and that the veteran Japanese campaigner felt they weren’t playing on a women’s tour.

But Saso has opted to downplay the praises, stressing the need to hone and sharpen her short game to contend in every tournament.

“She’s (Saito) a very nice person and I played with her some few years back….but still the same, irons and putting,” she said on the other aspects of her game that need fine-tuning.

More importantly, she’s staying away from distractions, stressing: “There’s still a lot of tournaments and anything can happen so I’m still going through the process. That’s why I’m not thinking of anything right now but to focus on what I have.”

She said she has learned a lot of things in her first two tournaments in the region’s most lucrative tour, only she can’t “describe some of them in words.”

While a second crack at the LPGA Tour remains a big concern, Saso said she would be staying put in Japan but added she still has no fixed schedule for the rest of the season due to the global health crisis.

“Yes, I will again try to qualify in the LPGA but I’m not sure when,” said the ICTSI-backed ace who fell short of her bid for an LPGA card last year.

But the world’s premier ladies circuit’s loss proved to be JLPGA’s gain as the two-time Philippine Ladies Open titlist debuted with a joint fifth place finish in Earth Mondahmin Cup in Chiba last June then triumphantly came out of a seven-week break in the NEC Karuizawa field to jump from No. 221 to No. 113 in the world ranking.

Another strong finish in the Nitori Ladies will surely send her crashing into the Top 100.