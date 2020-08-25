IATF enlists CHED help in probing erring college sports teams

MANILA, Philippines – The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) is trying to bring in the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) to help in the investigation of schools that have allegedly committed COVID-19 protocol violations.

Philippine Sports Commission national training director Marc Velasco, who is part of the task force composed of the PSC, Games and Amusements Board and Department of Health probing the case, said CHED will give them the teeth since they have direct police power to discipline erring schools.

“We’re looking to get CHED on board because the PSC doesn’t have police power on these schools,” said Velasco. “Our task is to investigate and then make recommendations to the IATF top brass, who will make the final decision.

“But with CHED, they will have direct supervisory power over these schools,” he added.

The fact-finding group has a scheduled virtual 1 p.m. meeting with the UAAP, which will be represented by Season 83 president Nonong Calanog and executive director Rebo Saguisag, on Wednesday.

The group is hoping University of Santo Tomas could join in and shed light on the “training bubble” issue that it allegedly committed in Capuy, Sorsogon despite strict quarantine guidelines being enforced by the government.

Apart from UST, GAB chairman Baham Mitra said the issue concerning National University would be discussed after receiving reports that its women’s volleyball team also committed alleged protocol breach.

Coaches Aldin Ayo of UST and Norman Miguel of NU and school official, however, remained mum on the issue at press time.

But if both UST and NU would end up being found guilty, punishment could come not only from the UAAP and IATF, but CHED as well.