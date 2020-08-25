COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
IATF enlists CHED help in probing erring college sports teams
IATF enlists CHED help in probing erring college sports teams
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - August 25, 2020 - 3:35pm

MANILA, Philippines – The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) is trying to bring in the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) to help in the investigation of schools that have allegedly committed COVID-19 protocol violations.

Philippine Sports Commission national training director Marc Velasco, who is part of the task force composed of the PSC, Games and Amusements Board and Department of Health probing the case, said CHED will give them the teeth since they have direct police power to discipline erring schools.

“We’re looking to get CHED on board because the PSC doesn’t have police power on these schools,” said Velasco. “Our task is to investigate and then make recommendations to the IATF top brass, who will make the final decision.

“But with CHED, they will have direct supervisory power over these schools,” he added.

The fact-finding group has a scheduled virtual 1 p.m. meeting with the UAAP, which will be represented by Season 83 president Nonong Calanog and executive director Rebo Saguisag, on Wednesday.

The group is hoping University of Santo Tomas could join in and shed light on the “training bubble” issue that it allegedly committed in Capuy, Sorsogon despite strict quarantine guidelines being enforced by the government.

Apart from UST, GAB chairman Baham Mitra said the issue concerning National University would be discussed after receiving reports that its women’s volleyball team also committed alleged protocol breach.

Coaches Aldin Ayo of UST and Norman Miguel of NU and school official, however, remained mum on the issue at press time.

But if both UST and NU would end up being found guilty, punishment could come not only from the UAAP and IATF, but CHED as well.

UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Global FC in danger of losing license, says Philippine football chief
By Rick Olivares | 4 hours ago
The embattled local football team has been beset by numerous complaints through the years about non-payment of players’...
Sports
fbfb
Lakers remember Bryant with 'Black Mamba' uniforms
5 hours ago
The Los Angeles Lakers wore special "Black Mamba" jerseys to remember Kobe Bryant in Game Four of their first round playoff...
Sports
fbfb
Bucks' Hill, Lakers' James among NBA players outraged by shooting of black man
4 hours ago
Milwaukee guard George Hill had more on his mind Monday (Tuesday, Manila time) than the Bucks' NBA playoff win over Orlando,...
Sports
fbfb
Ailing Djokovic advances; Serena claws out victory
5 hours ago
World number one Novak Djokovic battled through neck pain on the way to a 7-6 (7/2), 6-4 victory over Ricardas Berankis at...
Sports
fbfb
Sage Tolentino, Cholo Anonuevo get offers from Tennessee State in US NCAA
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Filipino teen sensations Sage Tolentino and Cholo Anonuevo could fly the flag high in one US NCAA squad soon after receiving...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
IATF enlists CHED help in probing erring college sports teams
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) is trying to bring in the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) to help in the investigation...
Sports
fbfb
Mad rush to turn pro
By Joaquin M. Henson | August 25, 2020 - 12:00am
With the IATF guidelines stipulating no training for amateur athletes, it’s no wonder the NBL, WBNL and Chooks to Go 3x3 league were in a hurry to turn pro so they can restart practice first then tournaments...
17 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
PBA clubs push restart button
By Olmin Leyba | August 25, 2020 - 12:00am
PBA teams are raring to get off the starting block for the pro league’s much-awaited return to small-group practices.
17 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
17 hours ago
Mavs go loco over Luka
17 hours ago
Luka Doncic wasn’t about to let a sprained ankle slow him down, nailing a game-winning three pointer at the buzzer to...
Sports
fbfb
17 hours ago
Johnson on top of the world
17 hours ago
Dustin Johnson seized the world No. 1 ranking in emphatic style Sunday, firing an eight-under par final-round 63 to win the...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with