Global FC in danger of losing license, says Philippine football chief

MANILA, Philippines – “Global FC is in danger of losing their license.”

Thus bared Philippine Football Federation President Mariano V. Araneta in an email interview with Philstar.com last Monday, August 24.

The embattled local football team has been beset by numerous complaints through the years about non-payment of players’ wages.

Last August 10, Philstar.com reported that the Mazinyi Group that supposedly bought the team from previous owner Mark Jarvis, bailed out on the team reneging on any promises made to both the former and the players.

“All complaints of the players and staff of Global have been immediately referred to the management of Global with the advice they settle forthwith,” added Araneta. “During the last meeting in early August with the Philippines Football League Commissioner (Mikhail Torre), Global promised to settle all payables. When it wasn’t settled as agreed, a show cause was sent to Global management. They replied by blaming the new investor, Mazinyi group, which failed to make good on its deliverables. Some staff and players of Global have filed a complaint with FIFA against club management.”

“This matter has been referred to the PFF Body of First Instances which reviews licenses issued to clubs. It can also recommend the suspension or revocation of such license. PFF is awaiting their recommendation which will come out this week. Global is in danger of losing their license.”

Games and Amusements Board Chairman Baham Mitra, whose oversight body regulates and supervises professional sports, has received complaints of Global’s inability to pay its players. He added that a letter was transmitted to Global FC via an accredited courier to Mr. Jarvis.

Araneta said that Maharlika FC has applied for a license to play in the PFL.

Philstar.com reached out to Mark Jarvis on numerous occasions, but received no reply.