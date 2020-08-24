COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
'Bayanihan 2' paves way for allowance recovery of Philippine team members
Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino
STAR/File
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - August 24, 2020 - 7:34pm

MANILA, Philippines – Soon, members of the Philippine team will get back its full monthly stipend.

The good news came after bicameral committee report of the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act of “Bayanihan 2,” which included the P180 million intended for national athletes and coaches, was ratified by the House of Representatives Monday and will be sent to President Duterte for final approval.

“Maybe it will be signed this week,” said Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino, who initiated the insertion with the help of Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano.

If signed by the Chief Executive, the Nationals will regain half of their monthly allowance that was slashed last June due to budgetary constraints amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will also include retroactively the rest of the money they lost in June, July, this month and the next.

“That’s our way telling our athletes who gave the country honor that we care and we appreciate them,” said Tolentino.

The Tagaytay Congressman and PhilCycling chief said the money should arrive as early as next month.

“Once the President signs it, there will be a publication and the Department of Budget and Management will release allocation notice to the Philippine Sports Commission hopefully September,” said Tolentino.

“If that will be the timeline, they will receive the half of June, July, August and September then October will be full,” he added.

