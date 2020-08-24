PSC emphasizes safety amid instances of college teams entering training 'bubbles'

MANILA, Philippines – Safety, more than winning, should be the priority.

Philippine Sports Commission chairman William “Butch” Ramirez on Monday gave this sentiment amid the increasing cases of protocol violations concerning college teams.

“Without passing judgment, this situation brings to mind a silent but equally worth nothing implication — does winning always meant everything takes second place,” said Ramirez.

“As an elder and leader in Philippine sports, I have a vision for virtues and values to be given equal weight as winning in sports programs,” he added.

Ramirez said the PSC, being the government arm in sports specifically non-pro athletes in the tripartite group also consisting of the Games and Amusements Board and Department of Health, is bound to its duty to ensure that guidelines to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic are followed.

“We cannot over-emphasize how important it is to be good followers at this time, we do our share in ensuring our victory against this health crisis when we made every effort to send home every one of our more than 1,600 national athletes home,” said Ramirez. “Your life, dear athletes, is more important than any medal could ever equal.”

The PSC has decided to be actively involved in investigating the alleged training bubble done by the UST men’s basketball team in Capuy, Sorsogon.

There is another case, this time allegedly involving the National University women’s volleyball team, the PSC may also look into.