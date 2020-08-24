Sage Tolentino, Cholo Anonuevo get offers from Tennessee State in US NCAA

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino teen sensations Sage Tolentino and Cholo Anonuevo could fly the flag high in one US NCAA squad soon after receiving offers from the Tennessee State University, they announced Monday.

“Coach Brian ‘Penny’ Collins is setting history in Nashville at TSU. I am honored to have received an offer to play, think, and serve under his leadership there. Thank you for the opportunity coach. All the glory to God,” the seven-foot Tolentino said.

TSU was the second D-1 program to send an official offer to the 16-year-old Tolentino after last season’s top-seeded squad Kansas University. He also gained interests from Kentucky and Auburn last month.

Also a top Gilas Pilipinas prospect, Tolentino has two more playing years left in Maryknoll High School, which he anchored to back-to-back Hawaii state championships behind solid norms of 13.5 points, 8.3 rebound and 3.5 blocks.

The 6-foot-4 guard Anonuevo, meanwhile, got his first official offer after taking his talents to the US from FEU in the UAAP juniors division.

Anonuevo, 18, helped the Baby Tamaraws finish third in UAAP Season 82 behind averages of 9.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.1 steals. He was a cinch for a collegiate transition with the Tams this Season 83 before this US gamble.

Tolentino and Anonuevo are both under East West Private, the same management that honed 7-foot-2 Kai Sotto all the way to the NBA G League as its first international signee.