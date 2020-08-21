COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Lakers storm back, pummel Blazers to even series
Orlando, FL - AUGUST 20: Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots the ball against the Portland Trail Blazers during Round One, Game 2 of the NBA Playoffs on August 20, 2020 at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Florida.
JOE MURPHY / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - August 21, 2020 - 11:25am

MANILA, Philippines – The Los Angeles Lakers played inspired basketball against the Portland Trailblazers, posting a 111-88 rout to even their NBA Playoff series at one game apiece at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

After a humbling defeat at the hands of Damian Lillard and the Blazers in Game One, the Lakers came out strong in Game Two to take their first playoff win since 2012.

Hot shooting and stingy defense propelled the LA squad to the blowout win in Orlando.

The Laker defense limited Portland to only 88.

Anthony Davis top-scored for the Lakers with 31 points and 11 rebounds.

LeBron James contributed across the boards for LA with 10 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope became the third go-to scorer for the Lakers with 16 markers.

Damian Lillard was a lone bright spot for the Blazers with 18 points.

Lillard dislocated his left index finger in the second half and did not return for the rest of the game.

Both squads will look to take the lead in the series in Game Three on Saturday (Sunday in Manila).

