COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Ardina limps with wind-blown 78
Dottie Ardina
Released
Ardina limps with wind-blown 78
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - August 21, 2020 - 11:13am

MANILA, Philippines – A stab at spotlight came too brief for Dottie Ardina, who birdied the opening hole then succumbed to Royal Troon’s exacting challenge so typical in a links course and hobbled with a 78 at the start of the British Women’s Open in Scotland Thursday.

American Amy Olson, chasing her first LPGA Tour crown, survived the ordeal, bucking a bogey on No. 3 with five birdies to seize control of the elite field with a four-under 67, three strokes up on Germany’s Sophia Popov and Marina Alex, also of the US.

Ten others, including local ace Catriona Matthew and Canadian Alena Sharp, matched par 71s to get into the early mix in the $4.5 million event, the first major championship of the world’s premier circuit.

Danielle Kang of the US, coming off a sweep of the Ohio events three weeks ago to vault into No. 2 in the world ranking, had sort of figured out the layout rather late but her stirring eagle-birdie-birdie finish still kept her below the projected cutoff line of four-over at five-over 76.

That’s how tough and baffling Royal Troon was in a day when club adjustments ranged from 3- to 4 clubs while battling the wind and when a number of good shots ended up in bad spots and mishits found their way into good positions.

Ardina birdied the straightforward No. 1 then parred the next four to find herself the bewildered leader in the early going as the early-starting big guns struggled in windy conditions on a course that requires self-control and patience.

The Canlubang pro, who gained a ticket in this opening major of the LPGA Tour with a strong finish in the Marathon LPGA Classic in Ohio two weeks ago, cashed in on a solid drive on the par-4 No. 1 then hit a solid approach shot for birdie from close range to force an early share of the lead with two others.

But as Germans Olivia Cowan and Caroline Masson blew their one-under par cards, Ardina held on with a run of pars, staying at the helm by her lonesome in a fleeting moment for the diminutive but talented Filipina shotmaker in a field teeming with talent.

But after five holes, she lost her way in the humps and bumps of the course, bogeying the par-5 No. 6 and dropping two strokes each on the next two. She did birdie the ninth to make the turn at 39, still a decent score but bogeyed four of the last nine to tumble to joint 107th in a 144-player starting field.

She hopes to rebound big in the second round although she would need more than guts and a big fighting heart to barge into the weekend play with a late 3:17 p.m. start.

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
PBA great making impact as town chief
12 hours ago
For Vergel Meneses, coming in handy in handling big responsibility in time of crisis is his long years of experience as player...
Sports
fbfb
Throwback: Patrimonio-Fernandez home visit clinched Purefoods stint
By Roy Luarca | 2 days ago
The surprise visit happened 32 years ago, but Alvin Patrimonio still vividly remembers.
Sports
fbfb
Soon lifting of Abueva’s ban looms
By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
Controversial player Calvin Abueva may get his own “restart” in the PBA soon.
Sports
fbfb
Reports: CJ Cansino, UST part ways
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
First reported by the Tiebreaker Times and Spin.ph, Cansino and the Tigers decided to mutually "move forward" from each ...
Sports
fbfb
Timberwolves win NBA draft lottery to gain top overall pick
2 hours ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves snagged the number one pick in the upcoming NBA draft on Thursday (Friday, Manila time), winning...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
13 minutes ago
CJ Cansino says he'd been removed from UST Tigers
By Luisa Morales | 13 minutes ago
Former UST skipper CJ Cansino has broken his silence following reports of his departure from the Espana-based squad.
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Clint Escamis ecstatic to suit up for UE in UAAP
By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
This past UAAP Season 82 was supposed to be his rookie year with the University of the East Red Warriors, but he was out of...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Lakers storm back, pummel Blazers to even series
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
After a humbling defeat at the hands of Damian Lillard and the Blazers in Game One, the Lakers came out strong in Game Two...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
UAAP, NCAA players lure UST’s Cansino
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
While his exit has yet to be confirmed by the cager himself, a number of UAAP and NCAA players have already expressed their...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
Djokovic comes to New York chasing Federer's Slam mark
2 hours ago
World number one Novak Djokovic says he nearly skipped the US Open but plans to play the Grand Slam event despite COVID-19...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with