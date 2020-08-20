Women's basketball at the spotlight in SBP webinar

MANILA, Philippines — The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas hosted a webinar series dubbed “Women in Basketball: Growing the Game” the past couple of weeks in an effort to empower women basketball stakeholders.

“Developing women’s basketball is very important for the SBP,” said SBP president Al Panlilio. “The aim of this webinar series is to help coaches in women’s basketball deepen their knowledge with the help of highly successful and passionate speakers from all over the world.

Carrie Graf and David Hebert, who coaches Australia’s women’s national and Under-19 team, respectively, were among who spoke and shared their vast experiences in the field.

Also attending were Japan women’s team coach Tom Horvasse, George Washington University’s Jen Rizzoti and Princeton’s Carla Berube, who discussed an array of topics like psychology in women’s basketball coaching, developing offensive and decision-making skills, building team concepts and coaching high-tempo basketball.

“We thank the FIBA office in Singapore led by Mr. David Crocker and Ms. Shu Ling Yew for all their help in organizing this series,” he added.

The event was held on two weekends starting August 7 and culminating last Monday with an average attendance of 257 per session.

And Panlilio emphasized the importance of these programs especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Helping the coaches is crucial because of its trickle down effect. One coach who’ll have a better understanding of women’s basketball could possibly lead to dozens of better-prepared players in the near future so even if our movement is limited by the pandemic, we’re still finding ways to pursue SBP’s goal,” he said.

Jong Uichico, who heads SBP’s coaches commission, said its about time women’s basketball was given emphasis.

“There have been a lot of webinars focused on men’s basketball so we wanted to make this very specific for women’s basketball,” said Uichico. “Our goal is for women’s basketball to grow. I know we have a long way to go but I’m hoping we get to the level of women’s volleyball in the Philippines.”