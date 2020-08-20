â€˜The Nationalsâ€™ to push through with 2nd esports season

MANILA, Philippines – Even the pandemic will not stop The Nationals in ushering its second season next month as it eyes to serve as inspiration to aspiring players and ordinary citizens stuck at home during these difficult times.

Amid the delay from its original opener last March, the country’s first franchise-based esports league is bent on carrying on the success it had in the inaugural season last year with the same field of esports disciplines up for grabs.

These are Tekken 7, Dota 2 and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, which were also played as a medal sport for the first time in the 30th Southeast Asian Games last year. It was eventually won by host Philippines with the help of The Nationals standouts.

"We think that there is an opportunity to inspire," said league Commissioner Ren Vitug said, adding that the league will also generate jobs for players and staff affected by the crisis.

"Not just in giving joy to the people, but also by using the platform that the teams and we have to spread awareness.”

For its second season, the Nationals will be shifting to a strict online set-up and a shortened three-conference season due to restrictions of the pandemic after holding a six-conference inaugurals on live studio setting last year.

The Nationals will be guided by the Games and Amusement Board (GAB), which drafted the key Joint Administrative Order (JAO) along with the Department of Health (DOH) and the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) for the resumption of professional sports.

Six franchises bannered by inaugural champions PLDT-Smart Omega (MLBB), Cignal Ultra (Dota2) and Alexander “LPE.AK” Laverez (Tekken7) founded The Nationals last year.

More than any other sports in the pandemic, esports — like the Nationals — capable of a virtual platform have rose as the most valuable and tailor-made sports now in light of the lockdown measures and physical distancing protocols worldwide.