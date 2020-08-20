COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
â€˜The Nationalsâ€™ to push through with 2nd esports season
'The Nationals' teams in its inaugural season last 2019
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
‘The Nationals’ to push through with 2nd esports season
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - August 20, 2020 - 2:20pm

MANILA, Philippines – Even the pandemic will not stop The Nationals in ushering its second season next month as it eyes to serve as inspiration to aspiring players and ordinary citizens stuck at home during these difficult times.

Amid the delay from its original opener last March, the country’s first franchise-based esports league is bent on carrying on the success it had in the inaugural season last year with the same field of esports disciplines up for grabs.

These are Tekken 7, Dota 2 and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, which were also played as a medal sport for the first time in the 30th Southeast Asian Games last year. It was eventually won by host Philippines with the help of The Nationals standouts.

"We think that there is an opportunity to inspire," said league Commissioner Ren Vitug said, adding that the league will also generate jobs for players and staff affected by the crisis.

"Not just in giving joy to the people, but also by using the platform that the teams and we have to spread awareness.”

For its second season, the Nationals will be shifting to a strict online set-up and a shortened three-conference season due to restrictions of the pandemic after holding a six-conference inaugurals on live studio setting last year.

The Nationals will be guided by the Games and Amusement Board (GAB), which drafted the key Joint Administrative Order (JAO) along with the Department of Health (DOH) and the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) for the resumption of professional sports.

Six franchises bannered by inaugural champions PLDT-Smart Omega (MLBB), Cignal Ultra (Dota2) and Alexander “LPE.AK” Laverez (Tekken7) founded The Nationals last year.

More than any other sports in the pandemic, esports — like the Nationals — capable of a virtual platform have rose as the most valuable and tailor-made sports now in light of the lockdown measures and physical distancing protocols worldwide.

ESPORTS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ex-Pacquiao foe De La Hoya returning to boxing at 47
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
De La Hoya, who retired back in 2008 after a loss against Pacquiao when he was 36, announced on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila...
Sports
fbfb
End of an era: ALA bows out
By Joaquin Henson | 15 hours ago
The fabled ALA Boxing stable is down for the count with chief TV backer ABS-CBN’s closure and the curse of the pandemic...
Sports
fbfb
Throwback: Patrimonio-Fernandez home visit clinched Purefoods stint
By Roy Luarca | 1 day ago
The surprise visit happened 32 years ago, but Alvin Patrimonio still vividly remembers.
Sports
fbfb
Ping’s dream beyond playing
By Joaquin Henson | August 20, 2020 - 12:00am
Although retirement is far from his mind, Magnolia forward Marc Pingris recently disclosed that his dream is to become a coach when his PBA playing days are over.
Sports
fbfb
Real-life partners Wong, Galanza don't want to be teammates on the court
23 hours ago
Like their college days, Wong and Galanza will be on opposite sides of the net once the Premier Volleyball League resumes...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
20 minutes ago
United City FC looking forward to more 'level playing field' in AFC Cup
By Luisa Morales | 20 minutes ago
Currently sitting atop the standings of Group G in the AFC Cup with seven points, Gottschalk does not think the long layoff...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
UAAP fields offers from other TV networks
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The race for the UAAP’s next broadcast home is on.
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Saso sets pace in 3 JLPGA stats derby
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
Yuka Saso’s resounding triumph in the NEC Karuizawa golf tournament last Sunday put her in front of three stats categories...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Gyms, sports facilities stay closed under GCQ
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Despite plans to reopen gyms and fitness centers earlier this month, the decision was rescinded following Metro Manila's shifting...
Sports
fbfb
3 hours ago
Mavs even series with Clippers; Celtics whip Sixers
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
The Mavs used a hot start in the opening salvo to take a wire-to-wire victory with the Clippers unable to catch up throughout...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with