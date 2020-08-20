UAAP fields offers from other TV networks

MANILA, Philippines – The race for the UAAP’s next broadcast home is on.

With the prospect of renewing its tie with longtime television partner ABS-CBN bleak, the UAAP has now started to entertain feelers from potential broadcast partners.

On Thursday, there were reports the 83-year-old league had already received presentations from two TV stations.

The source did not specifically mention the broadcasting outfits involved but another insider pointed to TV5 as one of the two that have shown great interest in acquiring the rights to air one of the country’s top collegiate leagues.

“TV5 is scheduled to present to UAAP today,” said one source.

With Robert Galang as new President and Chief Executive Officer of TV5 Network and Cignal TV, TV5 and Cignal have strengthened its sports programming by acquiring the rights to show the NBA to the country on both their free and cable channels.

And adding the UAAP on its platform should further boost its clout in the local sports scene.

Already, ABS-CBN recently asked the NCAA to cut short their 10-year partnership this year due to the network’s failure to renew its franchise to operate.

And while the NCAA has yet to decide whether or not to accept, it had already received feelers from GMA 7 and CNN Philippines, which may be potential suitors for UAAP like TV5.

ABS-CBN went off the air last May 5, leaving sports leagues like the UAAP, NCAA, Premier Volleyball League and Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League homeless.

But with its contract with the network already expired, UAAP was forced to look elsewhere.