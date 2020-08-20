COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
UAAP fields offers from other TV networks
UST's Rhenz Abando in action
UAAP
UAAP fields offers from other TV networks
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - August 20, 2020 - 2:02pm

MANILA, Philippines – The race for the UAAP’s next broadcast home is on.

With the prospect of renewing its tie with longtime television partner ABS-CBN bleak, the UAAP has now started to entertain feelers from potential broadcast partners.

On Thursday, there were reports the 83-year-old league had already received presentations from two TV stations.

The source did not specifically mention the broadcasting outfits involved but another insider pointed to TV5 as one of the two that have shown great interest in acquiring the rights to air one of the country’s top collegiate leagues.

“TV5 is scheduled to present to UAAP today,” said one source.

With Robert Galang as new President and Chief Executive Officer of TV5 Network and Cignal TV, TV5 and Cignal have strengthened its sports programming by acquiring the rights to show the NBA to the country on both their free and cable channels.

And adding the UAAP on its platform should further boost its clout in the local sports scene.

Already, ABS-CBN recently asked the NCAA to cut short their 10-year partnership this year due to the network’s failure to renew its franchise to operate.

And while the NCAA has yet to decide whether or not to accept, it had already received feelers from GMA 7 and CNN Philippines, which may be potential suitors for UAAP like TV5.

ABS-CBN went off the air last May 5, leaving sports leagues like the UAAP, NCAA, Premier Volleyball League and Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League homeless.

But with its contract with the network already expired, UAAP was forced to look elsewhere.

UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ex-Pacquiao foe De La Hoya returning to boxing at 47
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
De La Hoya, who retired back in 2008 after a loss against Pacquiao when he was 36, announced on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila...
Sports
fbfb
End of an era: ALA bows out
By Joaquin Henson | 15 hours ago
The fabled ALA Boxing stable is down for the count with chief TV backer ABS-CBN’s closure and the curse of the pandemic...
Sports
fbfb
Throwback: Patrimonio-Fernandez home visit clinched Purefoods stint
By Roy Luarca | 1 day ago
The surprise visit happened 32 years ago, but Alvin Patrimonio still vividly remembers.
Sports
fbfb
Ping’s dream beyond playing
By Joaquin Henson | August 20, 2020 - 12:00am
Although retirement is far from his mind, Magnolia forward Marc Pingris recently disclosed that his dream is to become a coach when his PBA playing days are over.
Sports
fbfb
Real-life partners Wong, Galanza don't want to be teammates on the court
23 hours ago
Like their college days, Wong and Galanza will be on opposite sides of the net once the Premier Volleyball League resumes...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
20 minutes ago
United City FC looking forward to more 'level playing field' in AFC Cup
By Luisa Morales | 20 minutes ago
Currently sitting atop the standings of Group G in the AFC Cup with seven points, Gottschalk does not think the long layoff...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
‘The Nationals’ to push through with 2nd esports season
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Amid the delay from its original opener last March, the country’s first franchise-based esports league is bent on carrying...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Saso sets pace in 3 JLPGA stats derby
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
Yuka Saso’s resounding triumph in the NEC Karuizawa golf tournament last Sunday put her in front of three stats categories...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Gyms, sports facilities stay closed under GCQ
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Despite plans to reopen gyms and fitness centers earlier this month, the decision was rescinded following Metro Manila's shifting...
Sports
fbfb
3 hours ago
Mavs even series with Clippers; Celtics whip Sixers
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
The Mavs used a hot start in the opening salvo to take a wire-to-wire victory with the Clippers unable to catch up throughout...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with