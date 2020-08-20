COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Saso sets pace in 3 JLPGA stats derby
Yuka Saso
Released
Saso sets pace in 3 JLPGA stats derby
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - August 20, 2020 - 2:01pm

MANILA, Philippines — Yuka Saso’s resounding triumph in the NEC Karuizawa golf tournament last Sunday put her in front of three stats categories in the LPGA of Japan Tour, including in average stroke and average number of birdies.

The long-hitting Fil-Japanese also shared the top spot in two others, making her the marked player when the next JLPGA event, the Nitori Ladies, is held August 27-30 in Hokkaido. She is also currently at No. 2 in the money ranking.

Saso posted an average of 68.42 in stroke rating over seven rounds, including in the Earth Mondahmin Cup, her maiden tournament where she tied for fifth last June with local aces Mao Saigo and Miki Sakai in second and third with 69.28 and 69.71 rating, respectively.

The 2018 Asian Games double gold medalist also emerged on top in the average birdies ranking with five with Saigo again in second with 4.42 and Earth Mondahmin Cup winner Ayaka Watanabe in third with 4.28. Saso turned the Karuizawa North course upside down with 19 birdies, including seven on par-5s.

She spiked her final round brilliance in the NEC Karuizawa event with an eagle, thus sharing the honors with nine others. The two-time Philippine Ladies has also turned in a 28.57% rate to lead the par-break rate ranking with Saiso and Watanabe taking the next two spots with 24.60 and 23.80, respectively.

Saso likewise shared the top spot with Saigo in Top 10 finish ranking in the early going of the region’s premier ladies circuit with 13 more events to played from the original schedule of 37 tournaments.

She is also at No. 2 in the par-on rate ranking with 80.95 percent, next to Fujita Saiki, who had 82.22 percent with Asuka Ishikawa posting 80.55 for third.

Now ranked No. 113 in the world from No. 221, Saso is in third in average putts with 1.6961 average with Ririna Staiano in command with 1.6667 and Minami Katsu with 1.6901 for second.

Saso is at No. 5 in the par-save rate but way below at 34th in recovery rate ranking with 70.83%, the short game being her focus as she braces for the Nitori ladies tilt.

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ex-Pacquiao foe De La Hoya returning to boxing at 47
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
De La Hoya, who retired back in 2008 after a loss against Pacquiao when he was 36, announced on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila...
Sports
fbfb
End of an era: ALA bows out
By Joaquin Henson | 15 hours ago
The fabled ALA Boxing stable is down for the count with chief TV backer ABS-CBN’s closure and the curse of the pandemic...
Sports
fbfb
Throwback: Patrimonio-Fernandez home visit clinched Purefoods stint
By Roy Luarca | 1 day ago
The surprise visit happened 32 years ago, but Alvin Patrimonio still vividly remembers.
Sports
fbfb
Ping’s dream beyond playing
By Joaquin Henson | August 20, 2020 - 12:00am
Although retirement is far from his mind, Magnolia forward Marc Pingris recently disclosed that his dream is to become a coach when his PBA playing days are over.
Sports
fbfb
Real-life partners Wong, Galanza don't want to be teammates on the court
23 hours ago
Like their college days, Wong and Galanza will be on opposite sides of the net once the Premier Volleyball League resumes...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
20 minutes ago
United City FC looking forward to more 'level playing field' in AFC Cup
By Luisa Morales | 20 minutes ago
Currently sitting atop the standings of Group G in the AFC Cup with seven points, Gottschalk does not think the long layoff...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
‘The Nationals’ to push through with 2nd esports season
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Amid the delay from its original opener last March, the country’s first franchise-based esports league is bent on carrying...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
UAAP fields offers from other TV networks
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The race for the UAAP’s next broadcast home is on.
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Saso sets pace in 3 JLPGA stats derby
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
Yuka Saso’s resounding triumph in the NEC Karuizawa golf tournament last Sunday put her in front of three stats categories...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Gyms, sports facilities stay closed under GCQ
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Despite plans to reopen gyms and fitness centers earlier this month, the decision was rescinded following Metro Manila's shifting...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with