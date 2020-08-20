Saso sets pace in 3 JLPGA stats derby

MANILA, Philippines — Yuka Saso’s resounding triumph in the NEC Karuizawa golf tournament last Sunday put her in front of three stats categories in the LPGA of Japan Tour, including in average stroke and average number of birdies.

The long-hitting Fil-Japanese also shared the top spot in two others, making her the marked player when the next JLPGA event, the Nitori Ladies, is held August 27-30 in Hokkaido. She is also currently at No. 2 in the money ranking.

Saso posted an average of 68.42 in stroke rating over seven rounds, including in the Earth Mondahmin Cup, her maiden tournament where she tied for fifth last June with local aces Mao Saigo and Miki Sakai in second and third with 69.28 and 69.71 rating, respectively.

The 2018 Asian Games double gold medalist also emerged on top in the average birdies ranking with five with Saigo again in second with 4.42 and Earth Mondahmin Cup winner Ayaka Watanabe in third with 4.28. Saso turned the Karuizawa North course upside down with 19 birdies, including seven on par-5s.

She spiked her final round brilliance in the NEC Karuizawa event with an eagle, thus sharing the honors with nine others. The two-time Philippine Ladies has also turned in a 28.57% rate to lead the par-break rate ranking with Saiso and Watanabe taking the next two spots with 24.60 and 23.80, respectively.

Saso likewise shared the top spot with Saigo in Top 10 finish ranking in the early going of the region’s premier ladies circuit with 13 more events to played from the original schedule of 37 tournaments.

She is also at No. 2 in the par-on rate ranking with 80.95 percent, next to Fujita Saiki, who had 82.22 percent with Asuka Ishikawa posting 80.55 for third.

Now ranked No. 113 in the world from No. 221, Saso is in third in average putts with 1.6961 average with Ririna Staiano in command with 1.6667 and Minami Katsu with 1.6901 for second.

Saso is at No. 5 in the par-save rate but way below at 34th in recovery rate ranking with 70.83%, the short game being her focus as she braces for the Nitori ladies tilt.