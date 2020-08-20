COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Gyms, sports facilities stay closed under GCQ
Gyms and fitness centers will still not be allowed to operate even under the more lenient General Community Quarantine (GCQ)
Released
Gyms, sports facilities stay closed under GCQ
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - August 20, 2020 - 1:33pm

MANILA, Philippines — Fitness buffs will need to wait a little while longer before going back to the grind amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Despite plans to reopen gyms and fitness centers earlier this month, the decision was rescinded following Metro Manila's shifting back to General Community Quarantine (GCQ).

Per the National Task Force Against COVID-19 last Tuesday, establishments like gyms, fitness studios and sports facilities will remain closed even with the more lenient quarantine measures.

Meanwhile, sports leagues are once again getting back on their feet for limited practices with strict health protocols in place.

Other establishments that will remain closed under GCQ include those engaged in personal care and aesthetic procedures and services, testing, tutorial and review centers, internet cafes, drive-in cinemas and pet grooming shops.

However, barbershops and salons will be allowed to operate with their respective local government units determining capacity limits.

While the coronavirus pandemic rolls on, fitness enthusiasts in the meantime will need to settle for home workouts and socially distant physical activities.

COVID-19
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ex-Pacquiao foe De La Hoya returning to boxing at 47
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
De La Hoya, who retired back in 2008 after a loss against Pacquiao when he was 36, announced on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila...
Sports
fbfb
End of an era: ALA bows out
By Joaquin Henson | 15 hours ago
The fabled ALA Boxing stable is down for the count with chief TV backer ABS-CBN’s closure and the curse of the pandemic...
Sports
fbfb
Throwback: Patrimonio-Fernandez home visit clinched Purefoods stint
By Roy Luarca | 1 day ago
The surprise visit happened 32 years ago, but Alvin Patrimonio still vividly remembers.
Sports
fbfb
Ping’s dream beyond playing
By Joaquin Henson | August 20, 2020 - 12:00am
Although retirement is far from his mind, Magnolia forward Marc Pingris recently disclosed that his dream is to become a coach when his PBA playing days are over.
Sports
fbfb
Real-life partners Wong, Galanza don't want to be teammates on the court
23 hours ago
Like their college days, Wong and Galanza will be on opposite sides of the net once the Premier Volleyball League resumes...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
19 minutes ago
United City FC looking forward to more 'level playing field' in AFC Cup
By Luisa Morales | 19 minutes ago
Currently sitting atop the standings of Group G in the AFC Cup with seven points, Gottschalk does not think the long layoff...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
‘The Nationals’ to push through with 2nd esports season
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Amid the delay from its original opener last March, the country’s first franchise-based esports league is bent on carrying...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
UAAP fields offers from other TV networks
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The race for the UAAP’s next broadcast home is on.
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Saso sets pace in 3 JLPGA stats derby
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
Yuka Saso’s resounding triumph in the NEC Karuizawa golf tournament last Sunday put her in front of three stats categories...
Sports
fbfb
3 hours ago
Mavs even series with Clippers; Celtics whip Sixers
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
The Mavs used a hot start in the opening salvo to take a wire-to-wire victory with the Clippers unable to catch up throughout...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with