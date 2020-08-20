Gyms, sports facilities stay closed under GCQ

MANILA, Philippines — Fitness buffs will need to wait a little while longer before going back to the grind amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Despite plans to reopen gyms and fitness centers earlier this month, the decision was rescinded following Metro Manila's shifting back to General Community Quarantine (GCQ).

Per the National Task Force Against COVID-19 last Tuesday, establishments like gyms, fitness studios and sports facilities will remain closed even with the more lenient quarantine measures.

Meanwhile, sports leagues are once again getting back on their feet for limited practices with strict health protocols in place.

Other establishments that will remain closed under GCQ include those engaged in personal care and aesthetic procedures and services, testing, tutorial and review centers, internet cafes, drive-in cinemas and pet grooming shops.

However, barbershops and salons will be allowed to operate with their respective local government units determining capacity limits.

While the coronavirus pandemic rolls on, fitness enthusiasts in the meantime will need to settle for home workouts and socially distant physical activities.