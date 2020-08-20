COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Mavs even series with Clippers; Celtics whip Sixers
Orlando, FL - AUGUST 19: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks shoots the ball during the game against the LA Clippers during Round One, Game Two of the NBA Playoffs on August 19, 2020 at The AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.
GARRETT ELLWOOD / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - August 20, 2020 - 12:06pm

MANILA, Philippines – The Dallas Mavericks evened their NBA Playoff series at one game apiece after beating the Los Angeles Clippers, 127-114, at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

The Mavs used a hot start in the opening salvo to take a wire-to-wire victory with the Clippers unable to catch up throughout the 48-minute clash.

Los Angeles trimmed the lead down to two in the third quarter, 83-85, but the Mavs ended the period on a scorching 15-2 run to create distance once again.

Six Mavs finished in double figures in the series-tying win.

Luka Doncic top-scored with 28 points while Kristaps Porzingis, who was ejected in Game One, chipped in 23.

Kawhi Leonard paced the Clippers in the losing effort with 35 points.

Paul George was limited by the Mavs defense to only 14 markers.

In the other game, the Boston Celtics took a dominant 2-0 advantage over Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers, 128-101.

Jayson Tatum led the way for Boston on offense with 33 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Kemba Walker chipped in wih 22 points while Jaylen Brown had 20.

Embiid paced Philadelphia with 34 points and 10 rebounds.

