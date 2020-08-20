COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Ex-Pacquiao foe De La Hoya returning to boxing at 47
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - August 20, 2020 - 10:29am

MANILA, Philippines — Former Manny Pacquiao opponent and fellow boxing great Oscar De La Hoya will reportedly make a return to the boxing ring at the age of 47.

De La Hoya, who retired back in 2008 after a loss against Pacquiao when he was 36, announced on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) that he will be making a comeback.

"The rumors are true, and I'm going to start sparring in the next few weeks," he told ESPN.

The 47-year-old said that his fight would be on the record, not an exhibition like Mike Tyson's bout against Roy Jones Jr.

"It's a real fight... I miss being in the ring, I love boxing. Boxing is what gave me everything I have today and I just miss it," De La Hoya said.

De La Hoya is eyeing a fight against any "top guy" at super welterweight or middleweight.

During his career, De La Hoya became a Olympic gold medalist and won 10 world championships across six weight classes in his professonal career.

When he retired, he had a 39-6 record (30 KOs).

