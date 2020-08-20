COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Raptors go 2-0; Jazz even series with Nuggets
LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 19: Fred VanVleet #23 of the Toronto Raptors drives against Caris LeVert #22 of the Brooklyn Nets during the fourth quarter in Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at The Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 19, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.
KEVIN C. COX / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - August 20, 2020 - 9:45am

MANILA, Philippines — The Toronto Raptors continued to prove themselves a contender for the title after going 2-0 over the Brooklyn Nets, 104-99, in Game Two of the first round of the NBA Playoffs at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

After trailing for almost all of the first three quarters, Toronto made a crucial run in the early minutes of the fourth quarter and outscored the Nets in the final Salvo, 30-19, to take away the win.

Four Raptors scored in double figures to put the defending champions in a good position to continue on to the next round.

Fred VanVleet and Normal Powell share the honors of topscoring for Toronto with 24 points each.

VanVleet also contributed 10 assists to his name.

Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam chipped in 21 and 24 points, respectively.

Garrett Temple paced the undermanned Nets with 21 points.

In the other game, Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz tied their series with the Denver Nuggets at 1-1 after winning, 124-105.

The Jazz held the lead for almost all game, with the Nuggets only taking a small advantage in the opening salvo.

After his 54-point outburst in Game 1, Mitchell balled out once again with a team-high 30 points. He also had eight assists in the victory.

Fil-Am Jordan Clarkson was also a key part of the win with 26 points.

Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
