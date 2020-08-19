COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Real-life partners Wong, Galanza don't want to be teammates on the court
Deanna Wong (L) and Jema Galanza
Instagram/Deanna Wong
Real-life partners Wong, Galanza don't want to be teammates on the court
(Philstar.com) - August 19, 2020 - 3:34pm

MANILA, Philippines – Real-life partners Deanna Wong and Jema Galanza would prefer their connection to stay off the court, instead of on.

Speaking during the recent episode of Tiebreaker Vods' So She Did Podcast, girlfriends Wong and Galanza revealed that they would rather not play on the same team in their shared sport volleyball.

"Weird lang din tsaka mahirap na kasi," Galanza said of the proposition of playing together in the same squad.

The Creamline Cool Smasher said that teaming up with Wong would muddy personal and professional relationships, especially if they encounter problems in their personal lives during the season.

"Kunwari mag-away kami diba? Medyo mataray ako pag nagagalit. Ayokong may distraction. Saka mas maganda pag magkalaban," Galanza quipped.

Like their college days, Wong and Galanza will be on opposite sides of the net once the Premier Volleyball League resumes its play.

Signing with Creamline's sister team Choco Mucho Flying Titans, Wong will test her mettle with her life partner on the opposing side.

Wong spoke about her affinity with her new squad, with her college coach and teammates already there.

"I think it's already expected naman po siguro na sa Choco Mucho ako, based on the coach and teammates," Wong said.

"It was on my favored side rin kasi nakalaro ko na sila... Yung chemistry nandoon. Yung system namin ni Coach O familiar na... it's easier and comfortable," she added.

But it might take a little more time for Wong and Galanza to meet on the volleyball court again with no green light for the sport to return to practices just yet.

"GaWong" fans, and the rest of the sports' followings, will just need to wait to see them clash on the net once again.

PVL VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Throwback: Patrimonio-Fernandez home visit clinched Purefoods stint
By Roy Luarca | 5 hours ago
The surprise visit happened 32 years ago, but Alvin Patrimonio still vividly remembers.
Sports
fbfb
Jalen Green tests mettle with NBA veteran Darren Collison
By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Green, who will join Kai Sotto in the new NBA G League select team next season, recently trained with NBA vet Darren Col...
Sports
fbfb
Real-life partners Wong, Galanza don't want to be teammates on the court
2 hours ago
Like their college days, Wong and Galanza will be on opposite sides of the net once the Premier Volleyball League resumes...
Sports
fbfb
Filipino cagers to remember Kobe Bryant on 'Mamba Day' with webinar
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Initiated by sportswear giant Nike, Filipino basketball icons Kiefer Ravena, Jimmy Alapag, Camille Clarin and Kat Tan will...
Sports
fbfb
Ateneo’s Lazaro crowned inaugural 'Republika Dunk Off' champ
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Ateneo’s Josh Lazaro captured the first-ever Republika Dunk Off title after besting La Salle’s Encho Serrano and...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
Ardina takes on world's best as British Women's Open unwraps
By Dante Navarro | 2 hours ago
Dottie Ardina made it to Scotland just in time for one practice round at the Royal Troon Old Course Wednesday, not quite enough...
Sports
fbfb
3 hours ago
Philippine dance sport body reinstated; Karate federation recognized
By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
The Philippine Olympic Committee will reinstate the Dance Sport Council of the Philippines as a regular member while it will...
Sports
fbfb
18 hours ago
PSC thinking beyond sports
18 hours ago
Five months into the deadly pandemic, the Philippine Sports Commission is carrying out its day-to-day operations with a meager...
Sports
fbfb
18 hours ago
PBA, PFL, ‘Chooks’ 3x3 moving forward
By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
Professional leagues led by the PBA hit the “on” button for their delayed training resumption as Metro Manila...
Sports
fbfb
The wonder of microball
By Joaquin M. Henson | August 19, 2020 - 12:00am
In the NBA, “small ball” has gotten even smaller so that now, the Houston Rockets are employing “microball” with 6-5 P. J. Tucker playing center on a team that relies on perimeter shooting,...
18 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with