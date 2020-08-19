Real-life partners Wong, Galanza don't want to be teammates on the court

MANILA, Philippines – Real-life partners Deanna Wong and Jema Galanza would prefer their connection to stay off the court, instead of on.

Speaking during the recent episode of Tiebreaker Vods' So She Did Podcast, girlfriends Wong and Galanza revealed that they would rather not play on the same team in their shared sport volleyball.

"Weird lang din tsaka mahirap na kasi," Galanza said of the proposition of playing together in the same squad.

The Creamline Cool Smasher said that teaming up with Wong would muddy personal and professional relationships, especially if they encounter problems in their personal lives during the season.

"Kunwari mag-away kami diba? Medyo mataray ako pag nagagalit. Ayokong may distraction. Saka mas maganda pag magkalaban," Galanza quipped.

Like their college days, Wong and Galanza will be on opposite sides of the net once the Premier Volleyball League resumes its play.

Signing with Creamline's sister team Choco Mucho Flying Titans, Wong will test her mettle with her life partner on the opposing side.

Wong spoke about her affinity with her new squad, with her college coach and teammates already there.

"I think it's already expected naman po siguro na sa Choco Mucho ako, based on the coach and teammates," Wong said.

"It was on my favored side rin kasi nakalaro ko na sila... Yung chemistry nandoon. Yung system namin ni Coach O familiar na... it's easier and comfortable," she added.

But it might take a little more time for Wong and Galanza to meet on the volleyball court again with no green light for the sport to return to practices just yet.

"GaWong" fans, and the rest of the sports' followings, will just need to wait to see them clash on the net once again.