Ardina takes on world's best as British Women's Open unwraps

MANILA, Philippines – A circuitous flight for a rare stab at major glory.

Dottie Ardina made it to Scotland just in time for one practice round at the Royal Troon Old Course Wednesday, not quite enough for a player set to slug it out with the world’s best in the AIG British Women’s Open unfolding Thursday in Troon.

But the Canlubang pro hopes to do better in a links course that favors no particular player with emphasis on accuracy and putting and ability to survive the challenges conceivable — wind, lush rough, gorse and broom and unpredictable surface.

Ardina will also be relying on her good form and big fighting heart.

“I’m super excited to play in the year’s first major (championship),” Ardina told The STAR after enduring a long haul from Texas to Chicago to Ireland before reaching what has long been considered as the home of golf.

The ICTSI-backed shotmaker, who figured in three playoff duels and won one in the Australian Ladies Professional Golf Circuit early in the season, rallied with a closing 67 to salvage joint 20th in the Marathon LPGA Classic in Ohio two weeks ago that netted her a ticket to this week’s $4.5 million championship.

She actually saw action in last year’s US Women’s Open, finishing tied for 62nd while missing the cut in the PGA Championship. The LPGA’s other majors are the ANA Inspiration and the Evian Championship, both postponed due to the global health crisis.

Ardina drew a 10:37 a.m. start with local ace Kylie Henry and American Alison Lee on No. 1 with the Pinay ace out to build some kind of momentum by going par or low since the back side is expected to get tougher into the northwesterly wind.

Headlining the field is Danielle Kang of the US, who swept the two Ohio events to move to world No. 2. Others in the fold are No. 4 Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson, Jennifer Song, Lizette Salas, and Christina Kim, also of the US, Minjee Lee of Australia, Thai sisters Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn, Kiwi Lydia Ko and No. 5 Nasa Hataoka of Japan.

Korean world No. 1 Jin Young Ko and compatriot and No. 3 Sung Hyun Park are skipping the event due to travel restrictions although the likes of Jenny Shin, Amy Yang, Mi Hyang Lee and In Ghee Chun are seeing action.